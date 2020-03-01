🔥El Clasico 2020 LIVE: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona commentary steam, team news and latest LaLiga build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s El Clasico LIVE match coverage of Real Madrid vs Barcelona today.

The Santiago Bernabeu hosts what could prove to be a pivotal decider in the destination of this season’s LaLiga title, with first (Barca) and second (Real) facing off in another bitter derby.

Quique Setien will face the white-hot heat of a Bernabeu Clasico for the first time as Barca coach, while Zinedine Zidane will be relying on his experience as Los Blancos attempt to reel in the Blaugrana.

A win for Barca would send them five points clear at the top of the table, while victory for Real would see them leapfrog Setien’s side.

With a kick-off time of 8pm GMT, Ben Hayward is at the Bernabeu to bring you all the latest action and analysis.

Predicted lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Modric, Vinicius Jr; Benzema

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Busquets, Rakitic; Messi, Griezmann, Fati

Team news

Real Madrid remain without Eden Hazard, who suffered a hairline fracture in his right fibula during the loss at Levante.

Marco Asensio is yet to return from an anterior cruciate ligament tear, while Rodrygo is suspended after being sent off playing for Real Madrid Castilla.

Jordi Alba is back in first-team training for Barcelona and Gerard Pique could feature despite a sprained ankle sustained in the Champions League draw against Napoli.

The visitors are definitely without Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match is being broadcast live on LaLiga TV, available with Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky.

Pre-match coverage begins at 7:30pm GMT for an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Premier Player OTT streaming service.

