🔥Eight people airlifted to safety after boat gets stuck in a storm off Scottish coast🔥

Eight people have been rescued after a ship got into difficulty during a storm off the coast of Scotland.

Crew called for help after their cargo vessel got stuck on rocks, six miles north-west of Skye on Monday at around 1.50am.

A lifeboat and a Northern Lighthouse Board vessel went to the scene to help before the Russian employees were saved by Stornoway coastguard helicopter service.

They were flown to Stornoway on Lewis and are said to be safe and well.

Stornoway coastguard said weather conditions were “challenging” and stormy with high seas at the time of the rescue.

The 90-metre cargo vessel is registered in Nassau in the Bahamas.