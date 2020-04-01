🔥Eight incredible albums you need to listen to all the way through🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Our musical listening habits are fragmented. Ready-curated playlists lure us towards the easy option of shuffling, and our attention spans have been shot to pieces.

But as the nation cocoons itself, we suddenly have more time on our hands to rediscover the art of the album in its full, uninterrupted glory.

Put on your headphones and settle in, because these eight records deserve to be heard from start to finish.

To Pimp a Butterfly by Kendrick Lamar

The best album this side of the Millennium? Probably. Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 release is an odyssey through racial identity, black culture, discrimination, fame and depression. It’s a multi-limbed masterpiece, lyrically sublime and with a rich fusion of genres, but the spine here is a poem. It’s spoken by the Compton artist, developing line by line as the album progresses. Or so it seems — we ultimately learn it’s the opening scene of a dream Lamar had, in which he sits down to discuss the state of the world with late rap legend Tupac Shakur. That conversation is built around archive audio of an interview with Shakur, but it’s so skilfully reworked here that you’d never know. It’s an audacious triumph.

Bitches Brew by Miles Davis

This exploratory jazz classic turned 50 this week, but it hasn’t lost any of its bewildering brilliance. Listening through this one is a daunting prospect, with its 94-minute run time, but it’s the only way to experience its all-encompassing chaos. Bandleader Miles Davis acts as both dictator and anarchist — at times, he makes audible demands of the other musicians, but often simply watches it all unravel. The thrill here is found in all that’s wrong with the album, as instruments crash against each other and the choppy studio edits disorient at every turn. If it feels like the world outside is going slightly crazy, then wrap yourself up in this: it’s madness done right.

Dirty Computer by Janelle Monáe

Who said that pop couldn’t be conceptual? In 2007, the multi-talented Janelle Monáe released Metropolis: The Chase Suite and introduced us to the alter-ego of Cindi Mayweather, a time-travelling android stuck in a dystopia. It’s a character she would embody on two later albums, allowing her to explore her own feelings of otherness while shielded by this engineered identity. On 2018’s Dirty Computer, though, Monáe ditched Mayweather and embraced herself as the concept. It’s a joyous record — a celebration of Monáe’s own sexuality, insecurity, freedom and humanity. That confidence is matched in the music, taking assured leaps from slick funk-pop to searing trap. If you’ve got the time (let’s be honest, you probably do) then listen to the entire discography for an extraordinary, intimate portrayal of one of this era’s great artists.

Rooms of the House by La Dispute

American band La Dispute have never played it safe — their debut album was based on an ancient Chinese folk tale. The post-hardcore outfit’s 2014 release Rooms of the House is delicate and intricate, busting the brash stereotypes attached to the genre. It’s a non-linear, partly autobiographical piece of historical fiction, charting generations and relationships across decades, exploring how the objects and homes we share gather emotional significance over time. Sound complex? It is. But with repeated listens, the hidden layers of the album reveal themselves, aided by propulsive, skilfully composed performances from the band. It’s well worth the investment.

The Disintegration Loops by William Basinski

In 2001, composer William Basinski began to convert some decades-old tape loops, snippets of easy-listening music, into digital format. As he did so, he noticed the tapes gradually deteriorated each time they passed the tape head. He let the process continue, and so the music itself began to disintegrate, leaving behind a shadowy, crackling ambience. By grim chance, the project was completed on the day of the 9/11 attacks; Basinski watched the billowing smoke from his Brooklyn apartment. That coincidence gives the whole thing a feeling of ghostly prescience, and while it makes for a heavy listen now, there’s a dark, extensive beauty to explore here. You’ll need real patience to get through it all though — it’s spread across four volumes, lasting almost five hours in total.

A Grand Don’t Come for Free by The Streets

Much like Original Pirate Material, the game-changing debut from The Streets, A Grand Don’t Come for Free is an album that needs to be taken all at once to be fully appreciated. The first record was a loose collection of everyday vignettes, coming together to form a vivid picture of working-class existence. On the follow-up, though, Mike Skinner tightened the concept: a man loses £1,000, tries to find it, gets into a relationship, gets out, and then finds the £1,000 down the back of the TV. Don’t be fooled by the supposed simplicity, though — only Skinner could take such mundanities and produce an album this riveting, and only a complete listen can prove that.

Deep Listening by Pauline Oliveros, Stuart Dempster​ and Panaiotis

Thirty-one years ago, pioneering experimental composer Pauline Oliveros descended into a huge underground cistern with two other musicians. Armed with a trombone and a didgeridoo, they began to improvise resonant, otherworldly drones, melding tones together through the elongated reverberations of the cistern. It resulted in an hour-long album, and gave rise to Oliveros’s concept of “deep listening”: the practice of simply listening to sound, free from any distraction or secondary purpose. Various books have been written on the theory of it, but in a practical sense, focusing on this music and its glacial pace can be an effective form of meditation. With the current, near-constant stream of doomsday headlines, perhaps we could all do with a bit of deep listening.

Blue by Joni Mitchell

There’s hardly a shortage of albums written about love, but few artists have done it quite as brilliantly as Joni Mitchell — and Blue is proof. Although her discography is littered with gold, this is her masterpiece. It delves into love in all its forms, from romantic infatuation and gut-punch loss, to the adoration of a daughter. Somehow, Mitchell manages to package all this into 10 delicately crafted songs, with a total run time of 36 minutes. It shows an album doesn’t need to sprawl to succeed. There are some truly astounding moments — the sparse, pained beauty of A Case of You is indelible — but taken as one body of work, Blue verges on perfection: exquisitely balanced, supremely affecting and without so much as a blip in quality.