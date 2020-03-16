🔥Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to halt spread of coronavirus🔥

Posted by — March 16, 2020 in News Leave a reply

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt will halt all air traffic from its airports starting Thursday until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday.

Egypt will sanitize hotels during the closure, he said in a televised news conference, adding that tourists currently staying in the country would be able to complete their vacation.

Madbouly said Egypt’s strategic reserves of key commodities would last for months and there was no need for people to stock up.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Moamen Saeed Atallah and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alex Richardson

You May Also Like

turkey-suspends-mass-prayers-in-mosques-over-coronavirus-fears:-religious-authority

🔥Turkey suspends mass prayers in mosques over coronavirus fears: religious authority🔥

’it’s-okay-to-feel-scared’:-countries-across-globe-tighten-steps-against-coronavirus

🔥’It’s okay to feel scared’: countries across globe tighten steps against Coronavirus🔥

dutch-coronavirus-infections-rises-by-278-to-1,413,-24-deaths

🔥Dutch coronavirus infections rises by 278 to 1,413, 24 deaths🔥

lebanon,-already-grappling-with-economic-crisis,-now-faces-coronavirus-shutdown

🔥Lebanon, already grappling with economic crisis, now faces coronavirus shutdown🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *