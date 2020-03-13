The EFL have announced the suspension of all matches until April 3 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes in the wake of a board meeting convened on Friday morning to discuss the fate of fixtures due to take place this weekend and beyond.

The EFL had initially released a statement on Thursday evening to announce that games would go ahead as normal per Government advice as they continued to develop contingency plans so they were “best placed to act as and when any potential restrictions may come into force.”

The Premier League also initially confirmed that their matches would take place as scheduled, only to quickly then call an emergency club meeting for Friday morning after Arsenal announced that manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for Covid-19.

That was followed by an announcement from Chelsea that teenage winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had also tested positive.

