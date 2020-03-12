The EFL has confirmed that football matches will go ahead this weekend amid the spread of the coronarvirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation after chairing a COBRA meeting today, and has decided to switch to a delay phase to tackle the Covid-19 disease.

Around 5,000 to 10,000 people in the UK could be infected by the virus, though Johnson has decided not to close schools or curtail sporting events as of yet.

Following that announcement, the EFL released a statement which read: “In light of today’s announcement by the UK Government, EFL matches will continue to take place as normal while the guidance from the relevant authorities remains that there is no medical rationale to close or cancel sporting events at this time.

“The EFL, however, will continue to work with Government and relevant stakeholders to further develop contingency plans to ensure the League is best placed to act as and when any potential restrictions may come into force.

“Immediately following the announcement by the Prime Minister, EFL Chair Rick Parry held discussions with the FA and Premier League and agreed on a consistent approach ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures. Matters will be further discussed at a meeting called by European Football’s Governing body, UEFA, on Tuesday 17 March.

“The League will continue to liaise with the Government regarding ongoing developments and will continue to work with Clubs to ensure players, staff and supporters are updated and appraised accordingly.

“These matters are, of course, subject to change and we will update as appropriate.”