🔥EFL clubs follow Premier League in agreeing new dates for 2020 summer transfer window🔥

The EFL have announced that lower league clubs have agreed “in principle” to amend the deadline of the 2020 summer transfer window.

In a statement released on Thursday, it was revealed that clubs have opted to revert back to the traditional closing date at the end of August.

However, the new deadline for the 2020 summer transfer window will now come into force at 5pm on September 1 – not August 31 – as this is a bank holiday.

The next stage of the process will see the EFL formally adopt the change into their regulations, thus bringing Championship clubs in line with the current position for League One and League Two.

The move will bring EFL clubs in line with the Premier League after the top-flight clubs voted to revert back to the original date at a shareholder’s meeting in February.

Clubs had voted to change the date in May 2019 which forced all 72 clubs to conclude their business by August 8, a day before the start of the new domestic campaign.

But the idea that other European leagues would adopt similar dates backfired, with UK-based clubs powerless to prevent foreign teams from targeting their players and also unable to replace them.