🔥EFL clubs face financial ruin with insurance companies reluctant to pay out🔥

AFC Wimbledon and Leyton Orient have warned some Football League clubs risk going out of business as they face up to the financial implications of the season being suspended because of coronavirus.

All fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two have been postponed until April 3 and clubs are worried about the future.

Smaller clubs in League One and League Two will be hit hardest by a lack of gate receipts as around 35 per cent of their revenue is made up by matchday income.

Clubs are set to have cash flow problems and AFC Wimbledon chief executive Joe Palmer has warned many clubs’ losses will not be covered by their insurance policies.

League One team AFC Wimbledon and League Two side Leyton Orient hope to battle through the tough times but they fear there could be serious consequences for other clubs.

“I will be massively surprised if April 3 doesn’t come and go and it is well into the spring and summer before there is any chance of this season concluding in a way that meets approval of most clubs,” Leyton Orient chief executive Danny Macklin told Standard Sport. “For lower league clubs I don’t think there is any point beating around the bush, there are going to be clubs that financially struggle to get through this period. There will be clubs that can ride the storm and there will be many that simply can’t for more than a week or two.”

Wimbledon share those concerns. Dons chief executive Palmer told Standard Sport: “I think everybody is aware that there have been issues with a few clubs this year. I know that there are few others that are pretty close to the mark at the moment. This may be something that pushes them over the edge, we will have to wait and see. I hope not. We have been doing a number of different budgets and we are hopeful that we can be resilient through this time and resilient enough to cope with it. But we just don’t know.”

Wimbledon will be hit harder by the fact their insurers are refusing to pay out on losses related to coronavirus.

“We found out yesterday, as did a lot of clubs I think, from our insurers that we won’t be covered,” said Palmer.

“I find it a little bit ridiculous that they have a clause in the contract that basically states that it would only ever payout with regards to a known virus, which is quite ironic given that it would only ever be an unknown virus that would shut the League down.

“It is slightly ironic in that sense. However, my argument is also that this Covid-19 is actually a strain of SARS, so in fact you might be able to argue it is a known virus.”

Macklin added: “I’m hugely concerned it could have an impact on many clubs. It is this time of year when season-ticket money dries up, sponsorship money has been paid.

“You budget on your cash flow. You might have a team that is in the play-offs and you know you are going to get great attendances. All a sudden you have gone from having 10,000 in your ground to zero. We’re very fortunate that we have a very experienced board and management team. We will be thinking radically and using that experience to try to make the best of this.”