🔥EFL aims to finish 2019/20 season with £50m package to help clubs amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

The EFL has announced it will deliver a £50million short-term relief fund to clubs hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

While officials stated that the health of players, staff and fans is the primary concern, the EFL announced following a board meeting on Wednesday that the main sporting objective will be to finish the 2019/20 season if possible.

Football clubs up and down the country have already been affected by te spread of Covid-19, with the season postponed until April 3 at the very earliest.

Few around the game expect the leagues to resume at that point and the EFL has moved to help clubs struggling with the ramifications of that suspension. Finance was key among the topics discussed at Wednesday’s EFL Board, when a plan to help ease the financial burden was agreed.

In a statement, the competition said: “As part of the League’s continued contingency planning, the Board heard the comments and observations from EFL Clubs, before discussing a number of issues including the current financial position and implications, insurance, regulatory matters and broadcasting arrangements.

“Discussions centred on financial relief for Clubs in the short term and while there is no one single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately assist with cash flow via a £50million short-term relief package.”

