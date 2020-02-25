Effort to pay college athletes wins fans in Missouri House committee hearing

Missouri’s Hayley Frank, during a December game against St. Louis University at Mizzou Arena. Photo by Jared Fisch, Mizzou Athletics

JEFFERSON CITY — Lawmakers called NCAA rules on student-athlete compensation “archaic” and “stale” on Monday, as plans to upend those rules in Missouri began moving through the House.Reps. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, and Wes Rogers, D-Kansas City, are sponsoring legislation that would allow college athletes to make money from their names and images. The proposals would also allow athletes to have agents, financial advisers or legal representation to help them negotiate contracts.Sponsors pitched their proposals to the House General Laws Committee as a way of confronting the NCAA.“If we’re serious about protecting our student-athletes in the state, it’s not the NCAA that’s going to do it. It’s us,” Rogers said. “We need to protect them from the NCAA.”Lawmakers on the committee also took swipes at the NCAA over the sanctions it imposed on the University of Missouri last year. Rogers called the sanctions “callous,” and Schroer said the organization “dragged its feet” during the monthslong appeal process.The proposed legislation wouldn’t allow colleges to simply pay athletes to compete.Schroer said the NCAA’s current rules keep student-athletes from making money by, for example, signing autographs on their own time or shooting a commercial for a local car dealership.“This legislation simply sets those stale, archaic rules aside,” he said.The NCAA itself has taken steps towards undoing these policies. In October, its top officials voted to ask its three divisions to create new rules on the issue, which would take effect no later than January 2021.Supporters of the legislation argued Monday that the status quo is unfair to players.Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, said the NCAA has a double-standard when it comes to commercializing college sports.“Apparel companies are paying colleges in the billions of dollars to require players to serve as walking billboards to advertise their logos and products,” he said. “Meanwhile, the NCAA denies players third-party compensation, claiming it’s to protect players from the forces of commercialization.”Huma’s association is a national nonprofit organization that advocates for college athletes. The association has six registered lobbyists in Missouri, all of whom were hired in late November and early December, according to Missouri Ethics Commission records.Lawmakers on the committee reacted positively to the proposals.Rep. Dean Plocher, a Des Peres Republican and the committee chair, said the education student-athletes usually get is “nominal or very shallow at best,” even if it’s free.“This would allow them to at least capitalize on something that they’re offering a value to the school,” he said.Both Schroer’s and Roger’s legislation would also enshrine a version of the NCAA’s “20-hour rule” in state law. They would limit athletes to 20 hours of mandatory team activity during competitive seasons and eight in the off-season. Such mandatory activities would have to be recorded in writing and made publicly available.No one spoke in opposition to the proposals on Monday.Missouri is only the latest state considering ways to let student-athletes make money from their sports.In September, California became the first state to allow student-athletes to profit off their own likenesses. Its law takes effect in 2023, and over 20 other states are weighing similar plans, according to the Associated Press.

