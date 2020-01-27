🔥Eerily empty streets as coronavirus panic grips Chinese cities🔥

The streets in China’s lockdown cities, where nobody is allowed in or out, are empty.

On what would have been the country’s busiest weekend, families dared not venture outside to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

At the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, ground zero, the city has turned into a ghost town.

The city of 11 million people is one of dozens in Hubei province now in quarantine amid efforts to contain the deadly infection.

The government has sealed off and trapped tens of millions of people, including thousands of foreigners, as the official death toll rose to 80.

The spread of coronavirus came amid China’s busiest travel period of the year, when millions had travel plans for the New Year holiday.

The holiday – due to end on Thursday – has been extended by three days to keep people at home instead of returning to schools, universities or places of work and



Chinese travel agencies have been told to halt all group tours.

Potjanicha Nopnakorn, a Phd student at Wuhan University who is originally from Bangkok, Thailand, said university staff have been providing meals for students, many of whom are unable to buy groceries from local shops that have run out of supplies.

She said: ‘Students can order food and drinking water from university shops, but there’s a shortage of drinking water.

‘We are still waiting for more information and news from the embassy. We don’t know what is going to happen.’

Principal investigator at Tsinghua University in Beijing, Dr Sai Li, tweeted pictures of empty streets around the university there, saying students have been told to stay at home.

He tweeted: ‘Research buildings, normally run 24/7 regardless of weekend & holidays, are empty.

‘Been researching emerging enveloped viruses for 10 years, the #2019_nCov outbreak proves the reason.’

There were 769 new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Sunday, bringing the total number of infected to 2,744.

The youngest infected patient was a nine-month-old baby being treated in Beijing.

Cases have also been found in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia.

Born in #Hubei undergrad in #Wuhan , I am impacted by the #2019_nCov #coronarvirus . Cities are applying banning orders, new year holiday is extended. Hotels and restaurants are closed, no online shopping or food delivery. Public transportation is empty and everyone stays at home pic.twitter.com/migUbVuEkh — Sai Li (@drlisai) January 27, 2020

In Wuhan, construction workers are racing against the clock to build two field hospitals within days to relieve overcrowded hospitals swamped with people waiting hours to see doctors overwhelmed by the influx.

Meanwhile, Britain’s health chief has warned the virus could already be in the UK.

Public Health England medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle said it’s likely there will already be cases of coronavirus here but that the country is ‘well prepared’ for an outbreak.

Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt suggested British people trapped in Wuhan and surrounding quarantined cities could be airlifted out to escape the deadly virus.

Mr Hunt warned the NHS would be put under strain if it has to deal with people returning to the UK from China with the infection.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘I think it would be very, very challenging for the NHS in terms of the regular workload but I have absolutely no doubt that, when it comes to doing what is necessary to isolate the virus and keep the public safe, our doctors and nurses will do exactly what they need to do.’