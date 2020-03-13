The latest headlines in your inbox

These surreal photographs show how London landmarks have been abandoned during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sites that are usually ram-packed with commuters and tourists at rush hour have been left desolate in the wake of Covid-19.

Charing Cross, Trafalgar Square, and the Euston Underpass were all practically empty on Friday morning following Boris Johnson’s announcement that “many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time”.

Growing numbers of workers are staying home and avoiding travelling to the office.

Charing Cross station was empty on Friday morning (Jeremy Selwyn)

On Wednesday, it was reported that Transport for London is facing a £400m drop in fares income, according to credit rating agency Moody’s.

It predicted a 30 per cent fall in passenger income in the four months to the end of June, assuming that 20 per cent of the workforce will work from home and leisure trips will fall due to “social distancing”.

New measures to delay the spread of coronavirus in the UK came into full force on Thursday after Boris Johnson chaired an emergency Cobra meeting.

Roads pictured empty on Friday (Jeremy Selwyn)

Mr Johnson told people with even mild symptoms – a new, persistent cough or fever – to self-isolate for seven days.

The latest Government approach has also brought measures to try to protect the elderly and those most vulnerable to the disease, with Mr Johnson warning the precautions will mean severe disruption across the country “for many months”.

It was announced on Friday morning that London’s St. Patrick’s Day parade had been cancelled.

Trafalgar Square pictured empty during the virus outbreak (Jeremy Selwyn)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “London’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations are an annual highlight for many, so I’m incredibly disappointed that this year’s event has had to be cancelled as key performers and parade participants are no longer able to participate due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.”

Shutdowns and cancellations of events are expected to hit the massive tourist industry in London.

It is thought that up to 10,000 people in the UK may have the coronavirus, according to the Government’s medical advisors.

As of 9am on Thursday, 590 people had tested positive for the virus. There have been 10 deaths in the UK.

