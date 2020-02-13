🔥Edmonton Green crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in north London🔥

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a bus at a north London bus station.

Police were called just before 10.30pm after the man was struck by the vehicle in Hertford Road, Edmonton Green.

The London Ambulance Service was also called. Paramedics battled to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene; the male pedestrian – no further details – was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are underway to establish his identity and inform next of kin.”

He said that no arrests have been made. A police investigation has been launched.