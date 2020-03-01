🔥Edmonton crash: Cyclist left fighting for life after collision in north London🔥

A cyclist has been left fighting for his life after a collision in north London.

Police were called to Meridian Way, near the junction of Ardra Road, in Edmonton shortly before 4pm on Friday.

The cyclist, a 67-year-old man, was found with life-threatening injuries.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the car, a Renault Laguna, stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command on 020 8597 487. You can also call 101 and quote CAD5032/28Feb.