🔥Edman keeps doing the little things for Cardinals that make him a fan favorite🔥

St. Louis Cardinal infielder Tommy Edman fields a ball during a fielding drill at St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman knocks down the ball on a throw as Miami’s Jonathan Villar slides safely into second base in the first inning of Monday’s exhibition game in Jupiter, Fla. (Charles Trainor Jr. photo / Miami Herald via AP)

Cardinals right fielder Tommy Edman stretches at spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore throws his first live batting practice of spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. He had a poor outing on Monday in an exhibition game. (Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

JUPITER, Fla. — Tommy Edman, programmed to play several positions for the Cardinals this spring and during the season, made his first start at second base Monday after opening at shortstop over the weekend. He wound up playing both Monday in a 6-3 exhibition loss to the Miami Marlins and, though it wasn’t flashy, Edman was productive.He legged out an infield hit in the second inning when the Miami second baseman slightly bobbled a grounder. Edman scored then and he also tallied a second Cardinals run, on a single by John Nogowski, with a brilliant slide at the plate.“You just look up and he gets things done,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He does the little things. A nice, solid player. He just helps you win games. He’s a baseball player.”Edman will have more gloves to employ, including the outfield, this spring.“I’m sure,” he said. “I’ll play anywhere as long as I’m contributing in some way and continue to build up that versatility.”Edman could wind up as a regular. But more likely he will be playing nearly every day, perhaps at three or four positions.Asked which he preferred, he said, “It kind of depends. If I’m moving all around, that means everyone else is playing well and I’m just in the lineup to give guys a break.“If I’m playing every game at a certain position, it probably means someone’s struggling or someone’s hurt, which we don’t want. Ideally, I’d be moving all around.”Shildt has talked of Edman giving a break to Paul DeJong, who started 156 games at shortstop last season. Edman didn’t play any innings at short for the Cardinals in 2019. “That was an area of focus for me in the offseason,” Edman said. “I’m assuming this spring I’ll get a few more games there to get acclimated to that position. But overall I’m feeling pretty good everywhere.”More pop?In 2019, Edman popped 11 homers in 197 at-bats, with the math suggesting he could hit 25 or more for a full season.“I’m not sure that’s how it works,” said Edman, laughing. “I’m not the kind of guy who’s going to be swinging for homers. But I’m hoping I’ll be able to drive the ball with the same kind of authority I had last year.”He drew just 15 walks, though, in 49 games. Whether he will increase that this year, he said, “I’ll be interested to see. Since I was a rookie and not exactly the imposing threat at the plate, I think guys weren’t scared to throw pitches over the plate — which is why I didn’t walk as much. Maybe in the second year, they’ll shy away a little more from the center of the plate and give me a chance to get on base a little bit more, via the walk.“I would think pitchers would approach me a little differently after a half season.”Virtually every move Edman made last season — and there were a lot of good ones — was cheered wildly. Of that popularity, Edman said, “I kind of saw it a little bit at the Winter Warm-up seeing how many people came up to ask for my autograph. To hear what they were saying was very cool and it was a little sneak peek into how I’m perceived by the fans.“I just try to play the game in a way that fans appreciate, show that I’m hustling and not taking any plays off. I’m sure that’s part of the reason why I guess the fans are attracted to my style of play.”Monday’s gameThere was a lot for Shildt to like Monday, except for the seventh inning.Six potential Cardinals starting pitchers have worked in the Cardinals’ first three exhibition games and four of them haven’t allowed an earned run. John Gant and Ryan Helsley, who pitched two innings, didn’t allow a hit either on Monday. Neiher did relievers Junior Fernandez and Zack Thompson, the club’s No. 1 draft pick last year, as the Cardinals no-hit the Marlins through six innings.But lefthander Matt Liberatore, the former Tampa Bay top draft choice making his Cardinals debut, had a rough seventh inning. He allowed five runs, walking three and allowing three hits besides balking and throwing a wild pitch in two-thirds of an inning. “It’s a good experience for him,” Shildt said. “And try not to make too big a deal out of it.”The 20-year-old said, “Obviously in the moment, it’s tough to swallow and take a step back and look at it in the big picture. Hopefully, I can make an adjustment and not make the same mistake twice.”Liberatore, acquired for Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena, was counseled afterward by several Cardinals, including veteran star Adam Wainwright and pitching coach Mike Maddux. Their message was similar: Establish control and command early in the count.”I fell behind quite a few hitters and I really didn’t establish any pitch consistently as a strike,” Liberatore said. “Guys were kind of sitting on one pitch, one spot, and when they got it, they didn’t miss it.”He said he wasn’t nervous.“I felt pretty calm out there,” Liberatore said. “I was just trying to create a little too much instead of just trusting my stuff and letting it happen. I didn’t perform like I wished I would have. But it’s a learning experience. At the end of the day, I walk away a better baseball player.”Helsley is trying to incorporate his curveball and even his changeup into his arsenal so that he could be a three-pitch starting pitcher. The radar gun said 95 and not 100, which he has reached with his fastball.“Obviously it’s a little bit of a letdown for everybody, even myself,” he said with a smile. “But the main thing was that I felt good, and the trainers said I looked good. So that’s a positive thing.Besides the aforementioned pitchers who combined for the six innings of no-hit ball, Kodi Whitley, 25, struck out three hitters in the eighth. “Look, the pitching was terrific,” Shildt said.

