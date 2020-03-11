🔥Edgware Road closed in both directions after early morning crash🔥

Part of Edgware Road has been closed in both directions during rush hour after a crash.

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after two cars collided early this morning.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service just before 5am on Wednesday to reports of the crash, near Edgware Road Tube station.

One man, who was an occupant of one of the cars involved, was taken to hospital but his condition is not thought to be serious, police said.

There were no reports of other injuries.

At 6.30am, Transport for London said the road was closed in both directions between Upper Berkeley Street and Marble Arch.

It said to expect some delay and queues were building near the scene.

A police cordon remained in place as enquiries into the circumstances continue.

There have been no arrests.