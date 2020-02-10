Edgewell abandons $1.37 billion deal for Harry’s after FTC opposition

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, the Winston razor and Harry’s face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry’s Inc., in New York. Federal antitrust regulators say a proposed merger that would combine old-school shaving company Schick with upstart Harry’s would end up costing consumers some skin. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Mary Altaffer

Schick razor maker Edgewell Personal Care on Monday scrapped its $1.37 billion deal for peer Harry’s Inc after the U.S. competition regulator sought to stop the deal.The Federal Trade Commission earlier this month said it would file a lawsuit to block the acquisition, arguing it would harm competition in the U.S. shaving industry.”We are disappointed by the FTC’s decision and continue to disagree with its position,” Chief Executive Officer Rod Little said in a statement.”Given the inherent uncertainty of a potential trial, the required investment of resources and time …, we determined that proceeding with our standalone strategy is the best course of action for Edgewell,” he said.The shaving market has long been dominated by Procter & Gamble Co., which makes Gillette brand razors, and Edgewell, which makes Wilkinson Sword and many private label razors. The market was shaken up by the entry of Harry’s and Dollar Shave Club — bought by Unilever in 2016 — with their online-focused businesses.Edgewell said privately owned Harry’s intended to pursue litigation against it. Edgewell was headquartered in Chesterfield following a 2015 split from battery maker Energizer Holdings. Edgewell has since shifted its headquarters to Shelton, Conn., but maintains a large employee base in St. Louis County.

