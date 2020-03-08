🔥Ederson gifts Manchester United derby bragging rights as City are beaten again🔥

Anthony Martial’s strike was enough at hand Manchester United the bragging rights with a 1-0 make an impression on rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reverted to his proven five-man defence, with defender Brandon Williams recalled aside while Kevin De Bruyne didn’t get over injury with time for City, with Phil Foden starting in his place.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it had been the champions who controlled the first proceedings and had the initial chance of the overall game after 10 minutes. Sergio Aguero capitalised on Luke Shaw’s error to play in Raheem Sterling but his curling effort was parried away confidently by David De Gea.

Despite several defensive wobbles for United, the house side settled to their shape and showed their very own attacking endeavour soon, with Daniel James forcing Ederson in a save well on the quarter-hour mark.

Solskjaer’s men grew in confidence and were pinning back City within their own half, something few teams have managed this year. Martial too was looking dangerous, even though Frenchman was guilty of greed before goal, shooting tamely when Bruno Fernandes was an improved option.

(REUTERS)

However, the pair combined two minutes to open the scoring later. City were aggrieved after Fernandes won a dubious foul however the Portuguese showed quick thinking to dink a ball outrageous to Martial, who struck his volley at Ederson also it squirmed within the Brazilian, who must have done better.

United were confident and attacking with purpose, while City were struggling to retain possession – something unusual from the Guardiola side.

And the hosts felt they ought to experienced a penalty when Fred transpired under challenging from Nicolas Otamendi. Referee Mike Dean produced a yellow card for simulation, however the replay showed there is definitely contact.

(AP)

City looked sharper and much more aggressive in the next half and when it wasn’t for a marginal offside flag against Aguero, might have been level. Alas, VAR agreed with the assistant referee also it remained 1-0.

Ederson’s nightmare almost plunged into desperation after miscontrolling a passback by himself goal-line, with Martial inches from obtaining a foot in away.

But City’s inevitable improvement arrived round the hour mark and Guardiola refreshed his side with a double change, bringing on Gabriel Riyad and Jesus Mahrez for Aguero and Bernardo Silva.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

That seemed to spark some life into City, with Foden moving and getting ultimately more mixed up in build-up centrally, with Mahrez ready to undertake Williams in a one-on-one situation as City ventured forward down the proper flank.

Sterling had the opportunity to get City back on level terms with 12 minutes to follow a pinpoint cross from Mahrez but lost his footing at the vital moment before De Gea produced an excellent stop to deny Jesus.

That has been the closest they came as United weathered the storm – quite literally because the rain poured down in the ultimate moments – to clinch an initial league double over City for 12 years and enhance their hopes of a top-four finish.

Relive the overall game with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!

Live Updates

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-08T18: 28: 45.356Z

James Robson delivers his full-time verdict”I’ve never seen Ederson play so badly, but that takes nothing from United. It has shown the countless dimensions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.”This had some everything – as well as perhaps now, as part of your, Old Trafford shall have confidence in his revolution.”

2020-03-08T18: 27: 52.496Z

The sheer noise. The atmosphere. It was not such as this for an extended, very long time at Old Trafford.There were some a down economy under Solskjaer, however the tide is turning.

REGULAR

2020-03-08T18: 26: 53.926Z

REGULAR | Man Utd 2-0 Man CityA crazy finish to the derby as Martial and McTominay secure the bragging rights for United.That’s 10 games unbeaten in every competitions for Solskjaer’s men and their first double over City because the 2008-09 season. They’re around fifth in the table too.Just what a day!

GOAL!

2020-03-08T18: 24: 03.310Z

Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City | Scott McTominay 90+7’ANOTHER EDERSON HOWLER!Ederson accumulates the ball after Fred overhits a pass to James but throws it straight out to McTominay. He decides to do it now from 40 yards and executes it to perfection.Old Trafford has ERUPTED!

Photo: Getty

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-08T18: 22: 35.566Z

90+5 mins: De Gea gets a yellow card for timewasting after Matic have been injured.

2020-03-08T18: 20: 52.470Z

90+3 mins: United are doing enough at this time, keeping the ball when thumping and needed it clear following a misplaced pass from Mahrez.

2020-03-08T18: 18: 14.423Z

90 mins: You will see 5 minutes added on.Will United weather the storm?

SUBS

2020-03-08T18: 15: 38.000Z

88 mins: Bruno Fernandes has already established another solid game and the ovation he gets lets you know the complete story.On comes Odion Ighalo. James Robson: “Ighalo on for United and he should make the ball stick in advance. Given his dream start at United, can you bet against him grabbing a derby goal?”

2020-03-08T18: 14: 52.000Z

86 mins: City are controlling possession but United, buoyed by the noisy crowd, are hanging on here valiantly.

2020-03-08T18: 11: 49.700Z

83 mins: Maguire flies in with a risky sliding challenge on Jesus in the box but it’s just a corner.Not the type of challenge you intend to be making so late in the overall game!

2020-03-08T18: 09: 25.690Z

81 mins: James carries the ball superbly through the center and really should release Bruno, however the offside flag goes contrary to the Portuguese up.So often he’s made an excellent run today rather than been found. Will United purchase that?

TACTICS

2020-03-08T18: 07: 49.133Z

James Robson at Old Trafford”So it’s a set back five for United. James is playing up top, with Fernandes in support. “Solskjaer attempting to protect his lead. Risky.”

SUBS

2020-03-08T18: 05: 36.233Z

78 mins: United create a double change.Martial and Williams are applauded off, with Scott and Bailly McTominay coming on.James and Bruno up top now, it appears like.

SUBS

2020-03-08T18: 04: 24.506Z

77 mins: A straight swap at left-back as Benjamin Mendy on for Zinchenko.

2020-03-08T18: 03: 32.800Z

75 mins: JUST WHAT A CHANCE STERLING! Opportunity for Jesus!Best potential for the overall game for City and you also wonder how it isn’t 1-1…Mahrez is causing a variety of problems on the proper and his cross is pinpoint to choose Sterling six yards out, but he doesn’t connect cleanly with it.Jesus keeps it alive and shoots from the tight angle, forcing De Gea right into a fine stop.

Photo: Getty

2020-03-08T18: 00: 09.760Z

73 mins: This can be a concern for United as Shaw falls with what is actually a muscle injury.Eric Bailly gets ready to seriously.

2020-03-08T17: 58: 46.253Z

70 mins: Another opportunity for James!Oh dear, what a chance for United.Wan-Bissaka sends James on his way down the proper and he’s always beating Otamendi for pace. But he doesn’t research and spot the run of Fernandes, who’s free as a bird on the edge of the box.

Photo: Reuters

2020-03-08T17: 56: 59.276Z

68 mins: Mahrez has made an improvement since coming on and City’s attacks are coming down the proper now. The Algerian delivers a delicious cross directly into the six-yard box but there is no sky blue shirt on the finish of it.

2020-03-08T17: 54: 42.000Z

67 mins: It’ll be interesting to observe how Solskjaer approaches these next short while to stifle City’s growing influence in the overall game.Will he bring about McTominay for steel or Mata for creativity?

2020-03-08T17: 51: 12.580Z

63 mins: City have improved but it’s still nearly happening for them as Mahrez feeds in Foden, who blazes over from 20 yards.

Can’t start to see the Manchester United vs Man City LIVE blog? Just click here for the desktop version.