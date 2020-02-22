🔥Eddie Jones and George Ford relishing return of Manu Tuilagi as England seek to halt Ireland🔥

Eddie Jones believes the return of Manu Tuilagi will fill his team with confidence when they meet Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday.

Tuilagi missed the game against Scotland with a groin injury but returns at outside centre in a reshuffled backline against Ireland, who he has beaten on each of his five Test appearances against them.

“Manu is one of those players players like playing with,” he said. “He brings a lot of confidence to the team. He’s got a nice manner about him, nice demeanour. Smile on his face but when he hits he hits people hard. And he’s a great carrier with the ball when he’s at his best. His training this week’s been absolutely outstanding.”

Fly-half George Ford had also noticed the smile on Tuiilagi’s face.

In Pictures | Six Nations 2020, round two | 08/02/2020

“It’s great to have Manu back,” he said. “He’s looking fit, he’s looking fresh and he’s got a smile on his face, which means we know he is ready. He’s a great weapon for us and we need to make sure that we use him in the right way, because there aren’t many people round the world playing rugby like him.

“He’s got a unique point of difference which can get us on the front foot more often than not.”

Jones is also confident in Jonathan Joseph, who moves to wing from outside centre to accommodate Tuilagi. This is Joseph’s 50th cap, but first on the wing.

“He’s one of our best defenders in space, competent under the high ball and great running skills,” he said. “With the resources we have available he’s the best guy for that spot.”

Having only done so four times in his first 51 games with England, Jones has opted for a six-two bench split, including the selection of two locks. One of the two backs on the bench is a specialist scrum-half, Willi Heinz, and the other a utility player in Henry Slade. But he has not played this year due to a broken ankle.

This could leave England light if a back goes down injured over the next 36 hours, especially as uncapped wing Ollie Thorley has been released to play for Gloucester tomorrow.

In Pictures | Six Nations opening weekend | 01/02/2020

Oddly, despite saying that he had been left out because he is “just not quite right” due to a long-term groin and hip issue, George Furbank is among the travelling reserves and could step in to play.

Jones has said, though, that Ben Earl, the Saracens back-row who made his debut against Scotland in Edinburgh, could slot into the backline. His comments echo those Jones has made about Jack Nowell, a back who he has said could play in the back row.

“Ben Earl gives that dynamism,” he said. “He’s that hybrid type player who can play back row with pace and skill but also play in the back line with pace and skill.”

Jones said Earl had been picked ahead of Lewis Ludlam in the back row because the Northampton had “flattened out”.

“Just that he’s [Earl] on the rise at the moment,” he said. “Lewis has probably flattened out a little bit but that’s common with young players.”