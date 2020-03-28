🔥Eddie Hearn to give NHS staff free tickets to Matchroom Boxing shows including Anthony Joshua title fight🔥

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has pledged to donate 200 free tickets to each of his major fight nights over the next 12 months to NHS staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Fights scheduled to take place over the next year under the Matchroom Boxing name include Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev, and Dereck Chisora’s clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

“We’ve been thinking about how we can say thank you to the incredible NHS workers that have selflessly helped everybody through this COVID-19 crisis,” Hearn said.

“They’ve been absolutely amazing and from our side at Matchroom Boxing we are announcing a new scheme for when we get back to our live shows where we will be giving away 200 tickets to NHS workers for every Saturday Fight Night and PPV show around the country from hopefully this summer forward.

“We can’t thank you enough for all of your support. NHS workers, you have been absolutely incredible, and you are the pride of our country. Stay well everyone, stay safe, stay at home and we’ll get through this soon.”