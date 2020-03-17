🔥Eddie Hearn admits Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora may have to rearrange fights amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

Eddie Hearn has placed doubts on both ​Dillian Whyte’s and Dereck Chisora’s upcoming bouts taking place as scheduled as the coronavirus outbreak continues to significantly impact the world of sport.

Whyte is due to face the stubborn Alexander Povetkin on May 2, while Chisora is set to face the former undisputed cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk on May 23.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday released a statement removing the government’s support of mass gatherings and essentially ruling out any sporting events in the immediate future.

Hearn has previously dismissed the possibility that any bouts of this calibre will take place without fans and behind closed doors.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Hearn said: “We have Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin on 2 May, we have Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora on 23 May, all of those events are subject to change right now.

(Getty Images)

“We hope that they won’t need to be moved but we also understand this is constantly evolving.”

Hearn also provided an update on Anthony Joshua’s upcoming bout against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He said: “For the Anthony Joshua fight, already there is potential plans to move the fight back to July, we do already have a date for that. But we hope June 20 will remain the date.

“At the moment it [Joshua vs Pulev] is still in place. But with the news of the Euros being cancelled and the possible extension of the Premier League season, Spurs may need that stadium, we don’t know. We have the option to run that fight in July as well, at the same stadium.”