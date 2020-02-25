🔥Ed Woodward outlines profile of Manchester United summer transfer targets🔥

Ed Woodward says Manchester United will focus on “experienced, world-class” signings along with emerging talents after being linked with over 100 players during the January transfer window.

January signing Bruno Fernandes has hit the ground running at Old Trafford following his £46.5million move from Sporting Lisbon, though the Red Devils ended up signing Odion Ighalo on loan late on deadline day after struggling to make a permanent addition up front.

United are back in the running for a Premier League top-four finish with Fernandes firing, and Champions League qualification will be essential to putting the club back on track both on and off the pitch as United released their second-quarter 2020 fiscal results on Tuesday.

United reiterated that they remain on track to meet their revenue guidance for the year of between £560million and £580million, but second-quarter 2020 fiscal results show net debt is up 23.2 per cent to £391.3m.

The club say the increase of £73.6m over the year is “primarily due to an overall decrease in cash and cash equivalents” and that “the gross USD debt principal remains unchanged”.

United recorded revenues of £168.4m in the second quarter – down 19.3 per cent on the same period the previous year – and an operating profit of £36.5m, which is down 17 per cent due in no small part to the lack of Champions League football.

Regarding United’s current performances and plans for the summer, Woodward said: “This season is one of rebuild, with many changes to the squad – in terms of players who have left or gone out on loan, new players who we have brought into the club and academy graduates that we have brought through to the first team.

“This process will continue as we implement our plan and our footballing vision under Ole and his coaching staff.

“Despite being linked to 111 players in January, our acquisition of just one of them, Bruno Fernandes, is an important step in that direction, demonstrating our commitment to adding experienced, world-class recruits to the exciting crop of academy graduates that are at the heart of this developing team.

“We will take the same planned, disciplined, approach this coming summer.”

Woodward added on the conference call: “In addition to the first-team signings, somewhat under the radar, we’ve also made a number of exciting youth acquisitions in the past year, reflecting our commitment to bringing the best talent into our academy.

“So far this year our academy graduates have contributed over a third of first-team playing minutes this season and over half of our goals, emphasising our academy’s status as one of the most productive in elite-level European football.

“This is an important competitive advantage for us and represents an excellent return on the fourfold increase in investment that we have made in the academy over recent years.”

