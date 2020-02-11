🔥Ed Woodward has given himself nowhere to hide if Manchester United once again fail to deliver this summer🔥

Manchester United fans stopped believing Ed Woodward a long time ago.

For instance, they’re still waiting for a director of football. Still waiting for a Premier League title. And still waiting for any indication the club is in anything but a state of permanent decline.

So the response to Woodward’s latest transfer vow was hardly a surprise.

His description of this summer’s window as an “important opportunity” was simply a naked attempt to drive season ticket sales, some claimed.

Others saw it as a bid to quell fan unrest, which reached such a frenzy last month that Woodward’s home was targeted by furious protestors with flares.

The general opinion was: “same old, same old.”

In Pictures | Man Utd train in Marbella during winter break

But the messages from United’s executive vice chairman have taken on a subtly different tone over the past 18 months. And by focusing attention on the club’s business at the end of the season, he has given himself nowhere to hide if he fails to deliver again.

It’s not uncommon for Woodward to point to the never, never at the end of another disappointing window – but this felt different.

Firstly, the noises coming out of Old Trafford were always that January would only be used to sign summer targets that became available early.

Erling Braut Haaland and Bruno Fernandes fit that description.

The failure to land Haaland – combined with injury to Marcus Rashford – led to the late dash for Odion Ighalo on loan.

United failed to land Haaland in January. (AFP via Getty Images)

Secondly – and most significantly – Woodward has piled the pressure on himself and the recruitment team he has assembled to come up with the goods in the summer.

If a self-titled “important opportunity” is wasted, what then for United’s hopes of avoiding being left further in the slipstream of Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester?

It is the type of statement that demands action. Demands the type of transformative business produced by City to give Pep Guardiola the platform to win back-to-back Premier League titles.

And the type of near-perfect decisions that have taken Jurgen Klopp to the summit of Europe and the brink of ending Anfield’s 30-year wait for the title.

In other words, Woodward can’t afford to put a foot wrong.

In effect, his statement promises to address the deepest fears of United fans – and they will have every right to hold him accountable if he falls short.

It will take money – enormous sums – to close the gap on the top two.

Increasingly there are doubts as to whether United have the ability or will to spend what is required to get them back among the elite.

For all the genius of Guardiola and Klopp, their revolutions share another common denominator – unprecedented financial backing from the top.

Solskjaer needs help this summer. (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Be it spending more than half a billion pounds at City or setting new record fees for a defender and goalkeeper at Liverpool – Guardiola and Klopp needed cold, hard cash.

The £200m spent by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far hasn’t even scratched the surface. He’ll need at least the same again in the summer, as well as huge strides from the young players he’s put his faith in to have any hope of getting close to United’s two most hated rivals.

And that’s without taking into account the question of whether the Norwegian is seriously up to usurping two of the game’s all-time great managers.

That is another issue Woodward must address – but the blame will be laid squarely on him if he can’t even give his manager the tools to compete.

Then there is the question as to who is qualified to make such decisions over managerial appointments and recruitment targets.

In the ongoing absence of a director of football, there is still little trust in United’s transfer committee to bring in the type of transformative signings required.

For instance, it is the same committee that opted to head into the season without replacing Romelu Lukaku or Alexis Sanchez – or sign a midfielder to cope with the loss of Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera.

Those remarkable decisions have left Solskjaer’s side in eighth place and six points adrift of the top four.

That Fernandes was signed in January, despite being available and on United’s radar last summer, is acknowledgement of their failings in what was also a critical window.

Why should supporters believe it will be any different next time around?

Woodward facing greater pressure than ever to deliver. (Getty Images)

There are no guarantees – but Woodward has left himself little wriggle room.

He is also facing pressure from Solskjaer to get business done early after allowing transfer sagas to drag on for the last two windows.

Privately he has acknowledged talk of commercial partnerships and shirt sales during addresses to investors on the New York Stock Exchange is not well-received by fans.

He’s made a concerted effort to link the importance of off-field success to on-field fortunes over the past year-and-a-half in an attempt to drive the message home.

That there is an ever-growing imbalance between the two hardly strengthens that argument.

There has also been more transparency in terms of behind the scenes restructuring in the face of growing criticism over the failure to appoint a director of football.

That remains a point of contention with supporters, but Woodward is adamant the duties are being fulfilled within his recruitment department.

Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo Shares Post Of Workout

That is debatable at the very least – and it remains a peculiar decision to continue to resist making such an appointment considering the personal attacks he has endured this season in particular.

By labelling the summer an “important opportunity” he opened the door to further scrutiny of his decision-making and competence to lead United’s resurgence.

It was his boldest statement since having to cut short his first summer tour with the club in 2013 to conduct ‘urgent transfer business.’

Leaving new manager, David Moyes, in Australia in the hope of landing Cesc Fabregas, he ended up paying over the odds for Fellaini.

For his sake – and United’s – he cannot afford to let history repeat itself.