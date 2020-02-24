🔥Ed Woodward expected to reiterate Manchester United transfer promise to investors this week🔥

Ed Woodward will speak to Manchester United investors for the first time since indicating plans to invest heavily in the summer transfer window.

The club’s executive vice chairman will face questions when announcing latest quarterly results to the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

And it should be a more comfortable public address than recent investor calls, following the January signing of Bruno Fernandes and an upturn in form from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

As a publicly listed company, Woodward is obliged to speak out following the release of financial results – but he accepts that announcements of shirt sales and numerous sponsorship deals do not sit well with supporters, desperate to see an improvement on the pitch.

He has sought to place more of a focus on football matters – even when speaking to the banking community, while also attempting to drive home the point that commercial success is vital to the fortunes of the team.

After declaring this summer window an “important opportunity” for United last month, he is expected to reiterate his commitment to strengthening Solskjaer’s squad at the end of the season. He is adamant he will bring in signings that will close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City – though he won’t be drawn on specific targets like Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and James Maddison.

It will also be the first time he’s faced questions since fresh reports over the vacant position of a Director of Football/Technical Director.

Antero Henrique and Ralf Rangnick are the latest names to be linked with the post – but United sources insist they will only make an announcement when the position is filled.