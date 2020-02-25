🔥Ed Woodward committed to Manchester United rebuild and Ole Gunnar Solskaer's vision at Old Trafford🔥

Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has reiterated his commitment to a rebuild of the playing squad under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In a statement released ahead of Tuesday’s conference call with investors, Woodward said: “We are pushing for a strong finish in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup as we enter the final third of the season.

“We have continued to make progress on our squad rebuild, with many changes in terms of players that we have brought in and players that have come through our academy; the foundation for delivering the long-term success that we are all working towards is in place as we implement our plan and our footballing vision with Ole.”

Woodward made his comments as United released their second quarter 2020 fiscal results.

In Pictures | Man Utd vs Watford | 23/02/2020

The club reiterated their revenue guidance for the year of between £560million and £580million, while net debt is up 23.2 per cent to £391.3m.

The club say the increase of £73.6m over the year is “primarily due to an overall decrease in cash and cash equivalents” and that “the gross USD debt principal remains unchanged”.

United recorded revenues of £168.4m in Q2 – down 19.3 per cent on the same period the previous year – and an operating profit of £36.5m, which is down 17 per cent due in no small part to the lack of Champions League football.

But commercial revenues are up seven per cent, including 11.9 per cent in sponsorship, following recent deals with Alibaba and Mondelez International.

Additional reporting from Press Association