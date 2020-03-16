🔥Economy will come 'roaring back' after coronavirus, vows Boris Johnson as billions lost on markets🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The economy will come “roaring back” after coronavirus, the Prime Minister said as stock markets continued to plunge.

Boris Johnson acknowledged the economy was currently facing a “severe blow” after billions were wiped off the value of shares in a turbulent 24 hours on the markets.

Speaking at a No 10 news conference, he stated that unlike the time of the 2008 global financial crash, the “fundamentals” of the UK economy remained “very strong” and that it was well-placed to recover.

His comments came as the US stock market plunged more than 12 per cent on Monday for its worst day in more than three decades, with President Donald Trump warning that the economy may be heading for a recession.

The PM made the comments at a press conference (PA)

Mr Johnson said: “Everybody sees that this is going to be potentially a severe blow for the economy.

“Everybody can see the risks that this situation imposes, the risk to demand, the risk to supply, but if we get it right and if we get the right response and if we work together then we can ensure that it is a short-term problem because the fundamentals of the UK economy are very strong.

“This is unlike 2008 – there isn’t a systemic problem within the economy.”

Mr Johnson added that “if we can get the disease under control in the way that we’re describing, if we can flatten that peak and it starts eventually to decline” then there was “absolutely no reason why economies worldwide should not come roaring back”.

Billions were lost on the stock exchange in connection to the outbreak of coronavirus (PA)

Following a conference call with leaders of the G7 group of leading industrialised nations, he said there had been consensus about what steps were needed.

“I think there is a widespread agreement amongst colleagues in the G7 that we are going to need to make sure everybody has access to liquidity,” he said.

“If we do things jointly then I think that the global markets will understand that we’re all really operating in the same sort of fiscal framework and I think we’ll be much more successful that way.”

His comments came after voices from Wall Street told the White House that coronavirus would probably dragging the economy into a recession.

The S&P 500 has plummeted nearly 30 per cent since setting a record less than a month ago, and is at its lowest point since the end of 2018.

Losses were steep on Monday, accelerating in the last half hour of trading after Mr Trump said the economy may be heading for a recession and asked Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

The plunge came even though the Federal Reserve announced a new round of emergency actions before markets opened for trading on Monday.

The moves are aimed at propping up the economy and getting financial markets running smoothly again, but they may have also raised fears even further.

Investors are also waiting for the White House and Congress to offer more aid to an economy that is increasingly shutting down by the hour.

Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force (AP)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2,997 points, or 12.9 per cent, and like the S&P 500 had its worst loss since the Black Monday crash of 1987. It surpassed Thursday’s loss of 10 per cent for the Dow.

The market’s losses over the last few weeks are the steepest since the 2008 financial crisis dragged the economy into the Great Recession.

Mr Trump and professional investors say the stock market could bounce back strongly as soon as health experts get the virus under control. The problem is that no one knows when that could be, and broad swaths of the economy are grinding closer to a standstill.

Monday’s selling began immediately on Wall Street, sharp enough to trigger a temporary trading halt for the third time in the last two weeks.

Losses were even sharper in Europe before paring, and major indexes there fell between 4 and 6 per cent.Oil lost 9.5 per cent and has more than halved this year.

The world’s brightest spot may have been Japan, where the central bank announced more stimulus for the economy, and stocks still lost 2.5 per cent.

The spreading coronavirus is causing businesses around the world to shut their doors. While that can slow the spread of the virus, it is also taking cash out of the pockets of businesses and workers.

That has economists slashing their expectations for upcoming months, and Wells Fargo Securities said it now projects the US economy will fall into a recession in the April-June quarter.

Joel Prakken, chief US economist at IHS Markit, projects the economy will shrink at a 5.4 per cent annualised rate during the quarter, which would be its worst performance since the depths of the Great Recession.

The best-case scenario for many investors is that the economic shock will be steep but short, with growth recovering later this year after businesses reopen. Pessimists are preparing for a longer haul.

Back in London, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, asked if he would consider giving the funds to help businesses directly to regional mayors and combined authorities, told the Commons: “I’m discussing with the Chancellor of the Exchequer a further package of support because it is absolutely clear the measures we are having to take will have a very significant impact on business.”

Labour former leader Ed Miliband urged Mr Hancock “to match unprecedented public health measures he has announced today with unprecedented economic measures to support all the businesses large and small, their workers, the self-employed who will be affected”.

Mr Miliband added: “It is no fault of the Chancellor of the Exchequer that his Budget was last Wednesday and it is now out of date, but can I use the Secretary of State to urge him to come back to the House with economic measures that match the gravity of the moment.”

Tory Colne Valley MP, Jason McCartney, echoed those calls, and said: “It would now be useful for the Chancellor to return to the House this week and clearly lay out the latest raft of measures available to support businesses large and small, employees, the self-employed and freelancers.”

Mr Hancock replied: “Of course these are matters for the Chancellor of the Exchequer rather than me and there was a G7 call today which the Prime Minister participated in, in which the economic considerations like this were considered.”

He added that the Government has its “eyes wide open” to the economic consequences of coronavirus.

DUP MP Ian Paisley (North Antrim) said while it was “no longer business as usual” it was “bills as usual” for families and businesses as he urged greater tax relief.