🔥Economic contagion has already set in — we need a huge cash injection🔥

Coronacrunch. Coronapocalypse. Coronacesssion. Whatever name ends up getting pinned to the economic collapse we’re hurtling towards, you’ll be finding it in history books for decades to come.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic is first and foremost a health crisis, it’s also going to create a massive recession, wrecking British businesses and impoverishing the self-employed. If coronavirus is like a nuclear bomb going off, the economic aftershock is more like the fireball that follows — wide-ranging and impossible to escape.

To understand the scale of the effect, you just have to think about the sheer breadth of businesses affected.

Imagine you work in a hotel near Heathrow airport — and you’re being told your job is being axed because grounded flights mean next to no travellers. Or suppose you run a Chinese restaurant on the outskirts of London, with a rent bill due at the end of the month, but barely any customers coming through the door.

Or put yourself in the shoes of a Canary Wharf cleaner who has seen their take-home pay dwindle to practically nothing because the office they work in has been shut — meaning less mess to clean up, so fewer working hours as a result. There are countless more examples like this — and the cumulative effect will be vast.

The hospitality industry alone employs one in 10 people in the UK — and makes up five per cent of the country’s entire economic output.

As the Financial Times economics editor Chris Giles points out, data from the online booking system Open Table shows restaurant bookings are already down by 30 per cent — which alone would cut the UK’s GDP by 0.6 per cent. And sadly, things are likely to get much worse in the days ahead.

Deserted: the normally bustling Piccadilly Circus, a popular tourist destination, last night (PA)

Kate Nicholls, of the trade body UK Hospitality, has been doing a heroic job of shouting about what she describes as the “existential threat” to thousands of businesses, including some of the largest hotel and pub chains and casual dining brands.

As Nicholls rightly puts it: “This is business-critical — these are cash businesses. Put simply, if you don’t have people coming through the door, you will run out of cash very quickly.”

It’s the same with the retail industry, which employs more than three million people in the UK — if you’re not making sales every day, you’re screwed.

Of course, job losses and bankruptcies in sectors such as retail, hospitality and travel would quickly have a knock-on effect on the wider economy, as consumer confidence takes a hit.

You see this risk reflected in the way the stock market has plummeted — with the biggest fall in UK share prices since the bursting of the South Sea Bubble in 1720. Even scarier, global output is already falling further and faster than it did at the start of the 2008 financial crisis.

To borrow an analogy, we need to stop the economic contagion from spreading before it’s too late — enabling otherwise solid businesses to keep going, and helping families keep their heads above water.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak deserves praise for his proposals in the Budget last week to help businesses hit hardest by coronavirus — few other global leaders have been as proactive and far-sighted. However, with every day that passes, it becomes clearer that the Government is going to have to go far beyond last week’s measures.

As this newspaper has rightly argued, simply giving businesses time to pay their taxes isn’t enough. The Treasury needs to provide immediate help to businesses forced to close their doors, or whose customers have disappeared as a result of the pandemic.

This means generous government loans and guarantees — plus action to help gig workers and the self-employed across all sectors, including the creative industries. And, even more important than the scale of the support, the speed of government action is absolutely vital.

Small businesses are a bit like fruit flies — for them, a day is a lifetime. So if small firms are having to wait weeks even to apply for government loans (as the British Business Bank is suggesting), it’ll be too late. You might be thinking: aren’t companies covered by insurance? Sadly not. The Association of British Insurers has already pointed out that global pandemics such as Covid-19 aren’t included in standard insurance policies — so unless the Government intervenes, the vast majority of businesses aren’t protected.

There will be some people — almost certainly ones who’ve never started a business or run a company — who say that only “weak” firms will be wiped out, and the ones that are well-run will survive. If only that was true. No small restaurant, shop or events business — no matter how well run — can survive a total cessation of trading activity that might last months. And the idea that they can all suddenly switch to becoming online companies catering to stay-at-home workers is equally daft.

Big businesses will always be fine — they’ve got financial buffers and lines of credit, not to mention lines of communication to politicians and senior civil servants. Small companies have none of that — and unless the Government acts swiftly and decisively to help, the economic fallout will be immense.

As a former Treasury civil servant, I know there will be worries about the effect of action on the public finances. But this really is one of those moments when the risk isn’t about spending too much — it’s about not spending enough.

Whether it’s paid for through quantitative easing, new global bonds or some other way, now is not the time for half measures. When we last faced a commercial crisis of these proportions, the Treasury bailed out the financial services sector rather than let the economy tank. The task at hand is just as great today, if not more so. But this time it’s not the banks that are too big to fail, it’s Britain’s five million small businesses.