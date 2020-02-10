🔥Eco hotels and holidays 2020: Five environmentally-conscious breaks for avid travellers🔥

It’s January, it’s winter and it’s cold. What are we all thinking about? Holidays! Specifically, booking a lovely little break somewhere – warm, with azure waters, white sands, and that can be reached by… a ten-hour flight spewing out carbon emissions? Dream holiday not sounding so dreamy all of a sudden.

Our net zero carbon emissions goal has been set – for 2050. And the time has come to take action. If we’re serious about cutting down our carbon emissions, we should seriously think about not flying as much. It’s that simple.

What does this mean for holidays? Not always choosing destinations we can only get to by plane, that’s what! It means taking the train more, and travelling by electric car if possible. And when it comes to where to stay, it means looking for eco-friendly options.

Here are a few ideas.

British country cottage, with an electric charging point for the car

Overlooking the river Dart, lies a stunning Devon cottage situated in woodland near Dartmouth Castle. It’s perfect for holidaymakers wanting to explore the natural world and also take in some culture.

With three bedrooms, it can host five people and two dogs, for a minimum stay of three nights.

Set over three floors, there is a kitchen, sitting room, bathroom, shower room and a utility room – plus a beautiful garden which leads out into the woods…

How to get there? By electric car! The property has a parking space with an electric charging point attached.

For families or friends, a stay in this British haven means holidaying in eco-friendly fashion.

Compass Cottage, Devon; nationaltrust.org.uk

Romantic French cabin, with sustainable features

It has a wood-fired hot tub. Need we say more?

This romantic hexagonal cabin lies in a forest in Dorgogne, France. With one king size bed, it’s perfectly suited for two – although space can be made for two children – and dogs are allowed outside the summer months, at a cost of €50 per visit.

With glass-panelled doors on five of its six walls, a night here is to feel as if you are literally sleeping in a forest. Not only that, but it has a glass ceiling too, so you can stargaze long into the night.

With a covered outdoor kitchen, lit by solar powered garden lamps, you will be able to create your very own French feasts in the great outdoors. It’s a real back to nature experience; with a solar powered shower and basin, and a compost loo on the covered veranda.

Get there from the UK by train, and while there, host Sara will provide bicycles for you to explore the beautiful surroundings.

With kayaking spots, hiking trails and lots of sandy beaches nearby, this is an eco holiday well-worth considering.

Elevensong, Dordogne, France; canopyandstars.co.uk

Eco Scottish house, with a living roof

Few things scream sustainability more than a living roof. Find one at The Green House on the Scottish Borders.

Perfect for four – with space for a baby – this self-catering property is located in the working smallholding of Hollinlee. A rare flock of Shetland sheep roam nearby, while Hollinlee’s free range Barnevelder hens can provide fresh eggs, and their European black honeybees, fresh honey.

Salmon fishing on the River Tweed ( John Cameron on Unsplash)

With its living sedum roof, The Green House features lots of solar panels and – wait for it – triple glazing, so you can stay toasty warm if you visit in the colder months.

There are lots of scenic walks to enjoy in the Ettrick and Yarrow Valleys, and even opportunities to fish for salmon and trout on the glorious River Tweed.

The Green House, Selkirk, Selkirkshire; hollinlee.co.uk

Sustainable hotel in Switzerland

It was made using materials recycled from a former hotel on the site. Its myclimate partnership means your stay will entail ‘CO2 neutrality’ from start to finish. Heating, for instance is generated through geothermal probes and heat recovery – i.e. without the use of fossil fuels – and lighting is supplied by energy saving LED lights. Then there’s its certified energy – generated from hydropower.

The use of tablets means communication is largely paperless – although, any paper that is used has been 100% recycled. In fact, they have a stringent recycling policy. Body care products in bedrooms, for instance, are only available in refillable dispensers.

In the restaurant, food is sustainably sourced and only European wines appear on the menu. Waste from the kitchens gets sent to biogas fuel producers, and they have a ban on PET bottles.

When it comes to travel, they offer the use of bicycles – for free – throughout your stay. And can get there by train too, via the Rhätische Bahn railway (the hotel offers guests a shuttle service to and from the station). Or else, fancy arriving by electric vehicle? You can charge up at one of four charging points.

All that, and it’s set in the stunning Grisons mountains.

For a sustainable hotel stay like no other, head to Valsana Hotel and Appartments in Arosa, Switzerland.

Valsana Hotel & Apparements, Arosa; valsana.ch

Peaceful treehouse retreat in Sweden

One. Serious. Treehouse. Sitting more than 30 feet high, overlooking the Asberget mountain and Ljusnan River, this timber-made cabin has minimalism at its core.

It’s been designed with a de-cluttered approach, to ensure guests are able to fully ‘de-clutter their minds’ with a stay.

Set over two floors, it sleeps two, with one bedroom and a bathroom – although, accommodation can be provided for a child.

A stay here offers the chance to reconnect with nature, achievable by sitting on the roofed outdoor terrace and simply taking in the mountain air and scenery.

‘Healing through water’ is another bonus offered; guests can swim in heated pools or relax in a mineral salt bath at the nearby Orbaden Spa & Resort.

You can arrive by train – Vallsta is the station – from which you can walk to the cabin.

A holiday here means rising above it all. Literally.

Bergaliv Cabin, Sweden; bergaliv.se