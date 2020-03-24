🔥Eco-homes clean toxic air and could save London households billions🔥

The onset of winter and the prospect of high energy bills concentrate not only the minds of householders but those of housebuilders, too.

Demand for low-energy homes becomes stronger, with buyers prepared to pay a premium for comfort, convenience, a greener lifestyle and long-term savings.

Insurer Direct Line says London households waste £2.23 billion a year on inefficient heating systems and unthinking use of energy.

Property tends to be more polluting than cars, with energy used to heat, light and run our homes accounting for about 30 per cent of all UK carbon emissions.

While new homes are six times more energy-efficient on average than older ones, many fail on the green front despite the strong call for eco-efficiency.

A study by property adviser CBRE shows eight in 10 buyers are willing to pay more for a top-quality, environmentally friendly home.

Those in the 20-35 age bracket are the most enthusiastic about green design, while stylish, high-functioning eco-homes can command a premium of up to 38 per cent.

Relatively few buyers get excited by the banal technicalities of biomass boilers and ground-source heat pumps, but they all want a well-designed, good-value-for-money home.

Where to find energy efficient new homes in London

Arguably, if houses are to be innovative in the 21st century, they should look genuinely modern, not retro. Mock-Tudor semis with wind turbines often look ridiculous.

Developers who are committed to green design lean towards contemporary architecture and energy-efficient factory production. Currently, the most environmentally advanced homes in Europe are those built to the German “Passivhaus” construction standard.

GREEN ELEPHANT

An entire street of green Futurehomes has been built in Zone 1 as part of the jumbo Elephant & Castle regeneration. Bordering a conservation area, the 15 houses reinstate an original Victorian terrace destroyed during the Blitz and later built over with council flats.

Inside the Futurehomes houses at Elephant and Castle

Though the houses have classic-looking brick façades and bay windows, they break with convention by using a low-energy construction technique that means they hardly need heating and consume 49 per cent less water than the average London home.

Triple-glazed, with an advanced air tightness that eliminates draughts, there is also a filtration system that removes dust, pollens and smoke. Aided by sunscreen shutters, in summer the houses are cool.

Passivhaus standards allow for energy savings of up to 90 per cent compared with a typical home. Owners can check reduced bills through a smart energy-monitoring system.

Ranging up to 1,433sq ft, the houses are set over three levels and incorporate a small patio garden plus a roof terrace, though internally they could have been more architecturally daring.

Prices for Futurehomes are priced from £1,495,000. Call 020 3675 9955.

Passivhaus standards: the houses cut energy usage by up to 90 per cent

The 15 houses are woven into the wider estate of more than 3,000 homes.

Residents have access to communal rooftop “grow” gardens as well as a new two-acre park and underground parking.

A showpiece energy hub, or power plant, delivers net zero-carbon heat and hot water to homes, and doubles as a community café and children’s nursery.

PLANNING FOR ECO-FRIENDLY OUTDOORS

Going green is not just about installing low-energy appliances and using the latest building technology.

Stricter planning regulations mean developers have to think more creatively about how housing fits into the local environment, promotes ecology and integrates with public transport.

They are already being required to set aside land for allotments and provide charging points for electric cars.

From £450,000: eco-homes at Kidbrooke Village, near Blackheath, cut energy bills by a quarter and water usage by nearly a third

Kidbrooke Village near Blackheath covers 276 acres, with new homes sprinkled around a new park and nature reserve.

The upgraded local station offers a 15-minute commute to London Bridge. Handsome apartment blocks and energy-efficient “urban houses” that reduce utility bills by a quarter and water usage by 30 per cent overlook this green expanse.

The apartments cost from £450,000 and houses from £915,000. Call Berkeley Homes on 020 8108 1868.

From £263,995: flats at New Mill Quarter, a scheme featuring living walls and a district heating system in Hackbridge, Sutton

Hackbridge, in Sutton borough, was relatively unknown until the arrival of BedZed a decade ago. This pioneering, zero-carbon housing project was shortlisted for the prestigious Stirling Prize for architecture, triggering more eco-developments that the local council says are turning the area into the “UK’s first sustainable suburb, one of the greenest places in the country to live”.

New Mill Quarter, a former industrial estate, is the biggest development yet — 750 homes moments from the train station and with its own district heating system.

The standout architectural aspect is green walls of urban vegetation that help to regulate air temperature, combat pollution, absorb rainwater and increase biodiversity. Apartment blocks will have community roof gardens. Prices from £263,995. Call David Wilson Homes on 0844 777 0034.

In Kingston, River Walk is a scheme of waterfront apartments with a pioneering heating system that extracts 13 million litres of water a day from the Thames and reuses it for hot water and underfloor heating.

PRIME LONDON GOES GREEN

Even London’s old landed estates are embracing green housing.

Grosvenor, which owns precious tracts of Belgravia and Mayfair, is retro-fitting listed properties with solar panels and high levels of insulation.

In Passmore Street a terrace house has been used as a good practice model by Westminster city council, while a former B&B hotel in Ebury Street has been turned into three highly energy-efficient flats.

Cadogan Estate has ambitiously upgraded a traditional Chelsea mews house with Passivhaus technology.

New from old: this Chelsea mews bills itself as the first period property to achieve full Passivhaus status

GO GREEN OUT OF TOWN

Green housing is alive and kicking in the commuter belt as well as the capital. Cambridge is an eco-homes hotspot, feeding off the university’s excellence in biotechnology and given momentum by the green-minded council.

​Virido — from the Latin for becoming green or making green — is one of Britain’s most energy-efficient developments, part of a new “settlement” of homes, schools, shops and community facilities on former green-belt land south of the city centre.

Brimming with eco-design, the homes are architecturally pleasing, being triple-glazed and clad in brick and dark timber with Scandi-style, open-plan interiors. They feature solar panels, plus sedum roofs with plants that help to save rainwater and attract insects and birds. Green spaces, ponds and trees help to absorb rainwater and cool the houses, while shared compost areas feed the vegetable gardens.

Two-bedroom flats start at £399,950, with houses from £599,950. Call 01223 792555.

EXTENSION WAS A WAY TO UPGRADE

Architects David Stanley and Romy Grabosch used an energy-saving timber product called Kebony to create more space at their south-east London home.

Upgrade in style: architects David Stanley and Romy Grabosch gave their home a Kebony makeover

The large, open-plan area forms a distinctly modern garden extension to their Victorian terrace house. “We needed more family space so in true London style our strategy was ‘don’t move, improve’,” says David, 53.

​Kebony is a special process that makes softwood more durable and stable by polymerising the wood’s cell walls. It looks good and is eco-friendly. Here, it has been used for the external cladding. Oak plexwood was used for interiors and the family seized the opportunity to upgrade their home’s overall energy efficiency.

“We double glazed throughout and insulated everything beyond building requirements, between new and existing floorboards and under a new polished concrete floor. We also divided the heating into four zones so we can heat different areas at different times of the day and installed a smart home ‘learning’ thermostat.”

David admit s Kebony is fairly expensive but says it becomes extremely cost effective over its lifecycle of up to 40 years, as it is almost maintenance-free.

‘OUR FUEL BILL WAS LESS THAN £250 FOR A YEAR’

Family feedback: Lorna and Dave Rayner with Harry, Ebony and Orla

Lorna and Dave Rayner and their children Harry, Ebony and Orla lived rent-free for a year in the low-energy, hi-tech concept house at Virido in Cambridge to give feedback on the design before other homes were launched.

“In winter we were so warm we were surprised to see frost outside,” says Lorna. “We’ve always tried to lead an eco-friendly lifestyle while being realistic about what we can cut from our lives. It is great to live in a house that isn’t wasteful of energy.”

From £399,950: green homes at Virido in Cambridge

The family paid less than £250 for the year in energy bills and are looking to buy a similar low-energy property.

“It was such an eye-opener, even little things. For example, the drying cupboard was incredibly handy when you have lots of washing and uses far less electricity than a normal dryer. And the veg patch in the garden meant the kids could see where their food came from.”