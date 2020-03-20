🔥ECB postpone start of cricket season amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

The England and Wales Cricket board have postponed the start of the domestic season until May 28 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement read: “The ECB Board has today agreed that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least May 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Board approved the recommendation to delay the start of the season following discussions with the First Class Counties, the MCC and the PCA.

“It was agreed that, given the current information available, a seven-week delay to the start of the season is the most appropriate approach.

“The ECB has begun modelling a range of options to start the season in June, July or August –with an immediate focus on options for cricket in June, including the three-Test series against West Indies, the Vitality Blast and England Women’s schedule against India.

“Close liaison with the Government will continue, with discussions on the potential of starting the season behind closed doors and giving sports fans the opportunity to live broadcast action.

“The potential for reduced versions of competitions, should the season become further truncated, will also be discussed.

“The Board will meet as needed to review the position and make further decisions as the UK situation unfolds.”

