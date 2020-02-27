ecb-launch-new-dynamos-cricket-scheme-to-get-35,000-children-playing-this-summer

The ECB has launched a new ‘Dynamos Cricket’ programme aimed at inspiring the next generation of players. 

The project for 8-11-year-olds will see more than 35,000 boys and girls take part in two programmes later this year, building on the success of the existing All Stars scheme for 5-8-year-olds. 

Last year proved a landmark one for cricket in this country, with England’s men’s ODI side winning their first World Cup at Lord’s in July, before the nation was captivated by a gripping Ashes series. 

This year sees World Cups for both the men’s and women’s T20 teams, while on home soil the first edition of The Hundred, the ECB’s new hundred-ball-per-side competition, will take place in the summer.  

The Hundred

Children on the Dynamos programme will get the chance to play a fast-paced game inspired by the new format, while developing a range of skills on a weekly cycle. They will also each receive a New Balance shirt with name and number on the back. 

Nick Pryde, the ECB’s Director of Participation and Growth, said: “2020 promises to be another unforgettable year for the game with the launch of The Hundred and Dynamos will give kids a chance to experience for themselves just how exciting cricket can be.

“Dynamos Cricket is a key part of our plans to grow the game in England and Wales and we hope that thousands of children will fall in love with the game this summer.”

