🔥Eating with My Ex is returning for a third series – and looking for applicants🔥

Eating With My Ex is set to return to BBC Three for a third series – and the show is looking for former couples to take part.

Billed as a dating show with a difference, the series sees ex-partners reunite over a meal to reflect on their past relationship and tackle some difficult questions.

The former couples get a chance to tackle everything from their biggest relationship gripes to their best memories together, before deciding whether to give their romance another shot.

Thames TV, who produce the show, have said they are looking for participants who are seeking closure from their relationship or perhaps just want an apology.

Exes get one last chance to discuss their differences (BBC/Thames TV/EWME/Arron Bowen)

Those who are interested can email thamescasting@thames.tv to get involved.

The new series will feature four celebrity specials in which famous former couples come face to face to discuss their differences. Previous celebrity specials have featured former Love Island stars Michael Griffiths and Joanna Chimonides.

Thames’ Managing Director Amelia Brown said: “We have seen a tremendous appetite for dating reality shows, particularly those in the 16-24 age demographic and Eating With My Ex is truly leading the pack here.

“The wonderfully diverse participants and stories that feature on the show has helped it to become one of the most talked about series on BBC Three and we know series three will be just as entertaining.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment at BBC said: “I’m really excited that Eating with my Ex is coming back for another bigger and better series with brand new celebs and even more dishes, dramas and break-ups.

“We’ll all be asking will they or won’t they get back together?”