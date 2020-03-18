🔥EasyJet launch winter sale early with flights from £29.99🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

EasyJet has launched its winter sale today, bringing it forward so customers can start to plan their winter holidays with flights starting at £29.99 one-way.

The sale comes after the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advised against all but essential travel anywhere outside the UK for British residents for the next 30 days after Covid-19 has forced many countries to close its borders and Boris Johnson advised Brits to practice ‘social distancing’ .

The sale is valid between March 18 and March 24, 2020 with travel dates between October 25, 2020 and February 28, 2021.

EasyJet’s change fee waiver has also been extended to February 28, 2021 to include Christmas and February half term after it says many customers have had to rethink their Easter and summer plans this year after the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Carey, easyJet Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement: “We’ve taken the decision to put our flights for the winter season on sale today in order to support customers as much as possible during this time.

“For the first time flights will also go on sale with a flat fee of £29.99 including taxes and charges. Customers are also able to change their existing plans should they need to, or book a new break, with the reassurance that a change fee will not be applied.”

The sale includes five million seats across 78,000 flights to and from the UK on the easyJet network. It comes just days after the airline announced ‘significant cancellations’ due to the ‘unprecedented restrictions’ the UK government has put in place.

