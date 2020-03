🔥EasyJet and British Airways scale back flights due to coronavirus travel restrictions🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

EasyJet is making “further significant cancellations” as a result of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said in a statement: “Due to the unprecedented level of travel restrictions being imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic and significantly reduced levels of customer demand, easyJet has undertaken further significant cancellations.

“These actions will continue on a rolling basis for the foreseeable future and could result in the grounding of the majority of the easyJet fleet.

“EasyJet will continue to operate rescue flights for short periods where we can, in order to repatriate customers.”

British Airways’ parent company IAG also announced plans to reduce capacity.

It said in a statement: “IAG is implementing further initiatives in response to this challenging market environment.

“Capacity, in terms of available seat kilometres, in the first quarter of 2020 is now expected to be reduced by around 7.5% compared to last year.

“For April and May, the group plans to reduce capacity by at least 75% compared to the same period in 2019.

“IAG is also taking actions to reduce operating expenses and improve cash flow. These include grounding surplus aircraft, reducing and deferring capital spending, cutting non-essential and non-cyber related IT spend, freezing recruitment and discretionary spending, implementing voluntary leave options, temporarily suspending employment contracts and reducing working hours.”

The tourism sector has been hammered by the spread of coronavirus.Â

On Saturday, Jet2 cancelled all of its flights to Spain on Saturday after the country declared a state of emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

Jet2.com is Britain’s third-biggest airline in terms of passenger numbers, behind easyJet and British Airways.

BA has previously warned of job losses and Norwegian Air said it had “weeks not months” to avert collapse.