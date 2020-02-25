🔥Easy street: a tracksuit plus great coat and It-bag equals this season's ultimate off-duty look🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

If our collective obsession with The Masked Singer has taught us anything, it’s that stars are best when they’re unexpected.

If you’re a fan of the show (or at the very least, unable to tear your eyes away from the compulsive viewing that is a giant hedgehog going head to head with an enormous octopus) you’ll understand when I say that your old grey tracksuit is the Queen Bee of your wardrobe this season.

For so long, the tracksuit has languished at the back of your PJ drawer with the all-encompassing athleisure movement which has succeeded in turning us all into a bunch of Lycra-loving, trainer-clad types doing little to rebrand its reputation.

This is mainly down to the simple fact that the best sweats are also the sloppiest. But the beauty of this trend is not that the tracksuit needs to be luxe. In fact, in this case your old gym buddy is more than qualified. What is key is what you pair it with.

As demonstrated by Zoë Kravitz in New York earlier this month, a grey tracksuit plus great coat plus It-bag is 2020’s failsafe fashion equation. Kravitz’s coat in question was from Loewe. The bag, Fendi. Other choice accessories included New Balance trainers, a black wool scarf, sunglasses and a lick of scarlet nail polish. In essence, it’s anti-fashion at its most fashionable and our new uniform for the rest of the year/possibly forever.

Zoe Kravitz in New York earlier this month (GoffPhotos.com)

Model Kaia Gerber also got the memo as she headed to JFK airport post-New York Fashion Week dressed in a cream tracksuit with a black tailored coat, New Balance kicks and an FF Tote from Fendi’s new-season collection.

But good taste in outerwear and a big bag budget isn’t all you need to co-opt this look.

Instagram @sjdooley (Instagram sjdooley)

A matching monochrome tracksuit is also key. Grey, cream, navy or black are the only colours you should consider — I’m afraid the fluoro-pink tracksuit you bought during your late-Eighties revival phase is to be avoided at all costs. Basic is also best when considering cut and branding. Logos, slogans and graphics are out, as are cropped tops or too-neat track pants — and don’t even think about heels.

The fun comes in where your additional extras are concerned. Make like Stacey Dooley out and about in Copenhagen sporting a plain tracksuit and oversized faux-fur leopard print coat with a large slice of Gucci arm candy. Sweet.