🔥EastEnders: who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?🔥

Your guide to all the comings and goings on EastEnders over the next few months of 2019…

RETURNING

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters)

This may be an almighty spoiler, and it’s not officially confirmed, but Walters was spotted filming aboard the party boat of doom as a bearded, bloodied Keanu seemingly comes out of hiding as part of the soap’s 35th anniversary week. Mr Taylor’s fate has dominated storylines since Christmas Day when Ben Mitchell hired Martin Fowler to kill the man who got Phil Mitchell’s missus and daughter up the duff, but Keanu faked his death and is on the run. A handful of locals, including Sharon, Karen and Linda, know the truth, but if he does return it’s bound to cause a stir.

Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton)

Emotionally bruised after her coercive relationship with dastardly dentist Adam Bateman ended, poor old Hon was in the grip of eating disorder bulimia which she had suffered from when she was younger. Ex-husband Billy encouraged her to get help, and she’s currently off screen staying with a relative to regroup and get her head together – in reality, the temporary absence was created to facilitate Barton’s training schedule for 2019’s Strictly Come Dancing. It was worth it – she got to the final!

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson)

Fan favourite Kim has been off screen for a few months while Empson took a temporary break, and returned on Christmas Day 2019 via a video call. “Kim has been working as a tour guide in Scotland,” the actress recently revealed, “but she is coming back…” There’s no word on when she’ll be on the Square in person again, but she is expected to reappear at some point.

Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner)

Fan favourite Stace is off screen to accommodate actress Lacey Turner’s maternity leave, following the birth of her daughter Dusty Violet in summer 2019. She made a brief return in the autumn but her reunion with husband Martin Fowler proved fraught when he told her he’d been unfaithful – which was a lie to keep her away from bad boy Ben Mitchell and his threats against the family. It is expected Turner will return full-time by mid-2020.

LEAVING

Mystery character

EastEnders’ 35th anniversary week in mid-February 2020 is set to feature a number of “life-changing” twists, including the death of at least one major character. Events aboard a boat party for the Queen Vic regulars take a dramatic turn, with the Mitchells, Beales and Fowlers in the thick of the action. “It could be any of us,” Max Bowden, aka Ben Mitchell, told RadioTimes.com recently. Show bosses are staying tight-lipped…

JOINING

Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson)

BBC

Another Beale kid, another new face – newcomer Hudson takes over from Ben Hardy as Ian’s prodigal son Peter who returns for the 35th anniversary episodes in mid-February. Five years after leaving in the aftermath of his twin sister Lucy’s murder by little brother Bobby, Peter is back from New Zealand for an as-yet unspecified reason…

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal)

Newcomers the Panesar family line-up is complete with the arrival of manipulative matriarch Suki, played by TV favourite Soap who has also had roles in Corrie, Hollyoaks, Call the Midwife and Waterloo Road. Described as charming but steely, Suki’s relationship with her children, especially estranged daughter Ash, is much more complicated than viewers may first think. We know Suki was recently diagnosed with cancer, so has she moved to the Square to die?

