🔥EastEnders' Titanic-themed episode leaves fans in stitches as Mick struggles to free Linda's foot🔥

To mark the 35th anniversary of EastEnders, the soap is celebrating with a suitably dramatic plot line.

Executive producer Jon Sen said show bosses wanted to do “something epic” and make a series of ambitious episodes to mark the occasion.

Monday night’s episode, which saw the residents of Albert Square set off on a boat party on the River Thames, ended in disaster, as the vessel started sinking with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) getting her foot stuck as husband Mick (Danny Dyer) fought to free her as the water levels rose.

Fans of the show shared their frustrations – and amusement – online, as they argued Mick should have taken Linda’s heels off to allow her to escape her watery peril.

Linda and Mick Carter were in deep water in EastEnders’ dramatic Titanic-themed episode (BBC One)

One person wrote: “If she slid her foot sideways she could get it out.”

Another added: “Linda needs to move her foot is not that badly stuck.”

A third agreed: “Mick really could have turned Linda’s foot to the side and slid her out, while making it easier by removing her shoe.”

Others couldn’t help but draw a comparison to James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster movie, Titanic. Let the hilarity ensue…

Even Big Mo made the link – much to fans’ delight…

In the episode, Linda suspected foul play between Mick and Whitney – unaware that really the latter had killed her stalker ex, Leo King, and Mick was simply trying to help her.

Linda, who has been at the centre of a harrowing storyline about alcoholism, then made a scene at the boat party, accusing the pair of having an affair behind her back.

She proceeded to storm off to find some booze – climbing the boat’s kitchen surfaces to reach a bottle.

When the boat hit something, Linda lurched backwards and was knocked out for a brief period, her foot getting stuck between the counter on her way down

Mick then went to find Linda in a scene reminiscent of Titanic, and the pair struggled to get Linda’s foot free as the water levels rose

EastEnders continues tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One.