🔥EastEnders’ Suki Panesar arrives – and the actress who plays her has a big soap past🔥

The Panesar brothers have finally got their mum in EastEnders but it seems scheming Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) will not be peacefully settling into life on Albert Square.

We already know she’s going to cause a bit of a stir, but according to Balvinder, she’s set for conflict.

“She is very controlling, very manipulative and wants her way a lot of the time,” the actress spilled. “She is the sort of person that puts an idea into your head and lets the seed grow, as if you came up with it.”

In her early EastEnders scenes, Suki collapses as the boys all worry for her health – but will Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) buy it?

“She loses balance in the middle of the Square, witnessed by Ash, who is a doctor of course, so it’ll be interesting to see where that goes,” Balvinder explained.

“Ultimately Suki wants to be close to her family and know that she is cared for and loved.”

But will Suki find her family aren’t as supportive when they learn she’s keeping a big secret?

Who plays Suki Panesar?

Balvinder Sopal will be playing Suki in EastEnders after being announced earlier in the year.

When she was cast, Balvinder said: “I grew up watching EastEnders religiously so to be joining the show and playing matriarch Suki Panesar is a dream come true – I am still pinching myself! I’m excited to see what’s in store for Suki as she joins her family on Albert Square.”

Executive Producer Jon Sen continued: “It has been clear since their arrival that the Panesar siblings live under the shadow of an overbearing matriarch and in January, Suki Panesar arrives in Walford, determined to make her presence felt. Balvinder brings a unique blend of steeliness and charm to the role and I can’t wait to see her grace our screens in January.”

Meanwhile, Bavlinder has been in other soaps as well, having hit all the other big shows.

In 2018, she played Social Worker Liz in Hollyoaks and has popped up multiple times in Emmerdale as DC Khan, DC Graves and a Legal Aid Solicitor.

Bavlinder also starred numerous times in Coronation Street as PC Marks.

If that isn’t enough, Bavlinder has credits on Doctors, Call the Midwife and Waterloo Road to her name.