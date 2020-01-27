🔥EastEnders star Laurie Brett reveals why she won’t return as Jane Beale🔥

EastEnders star Laurie Brett has opened up about whether or not she plans to return as Jane Beale.

Speaking to Irish Mirror, Laurie said: ‘It’s the hardest gig on telly.’

‘It’s relentless, and I couldn’t believe just how knackered I was when I left.’

‘It’s all-consuming, and the thing is that when you’re in that bubble, you don’t even realise how all-consuming it is. But you know what happened? I left there, I had a rest, I fell in love, I got married I had a life!’

‘I had the most brilliant time there and I have friends there, but I’ve got no plans to go back.’

However, in spite of her having no plans to return, Laurie did acknowledge that there is always the possibility of another stint later down the line, as — in spite of the horror she endured during her last tenure in Albert Square — Jane is still very much alive.

She said: ‘The door’s open and it’s a never-say-never scenario, but I’m just really enjoying exploring other stuff at the moment.’

Last we saw Jane, she got into a black cab after Max (Jake Wood) — who’d become a shell of his former self — pretty much forced her out of the Square back in 2017.

However, her voice was later heard in December of that year after she left a voicemail on Stacey’s (Lacey Turner) phone — warning her of what sinister Max was up to.

EastEnders continues Monday 27 January at 8pm on BBC One.

