🔥EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter makes a promise to Mick tonight amid alcoholism battle🔥

Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) reliance on alcohol has well and truly spiralled out of control in EastEnders over the past couple of months, as she finds herself seeking solace in the bottom of a bottle at every given opportunity, but the Queen Vic landlady speaks to her beloved husband Mick (Danny Dyer) during tonight’s episode about her alcoholism, and makes something of a promise.

With the pressures piling on, Linda has been unable to cope with the stress and thus she’s hit the bottle like never before. Her disappearance on both Christmas and New Year’s were key indicators that the Carter matriarch was developing an alcohol addiction, and her reliance on the substance has continued to spiral out on control ever since.

Mick has attempted to do everything he can to help the love of his life — from asking her to do Dry January with him, to locking her in the bedroom — but it’s all had little effect.

Linda’s actions last week — when she got more intoxicated than ever and wet herself during Ian’s (Adam Woodyatt) big event in E20 — has resulted in her seeking out the booze more so than ever this week, and during last night’s episode we saw her attempt to acquire another drink in The Prince Albert — and ended up injuring herself as a result of how much alcohol she’d taken already.

During tonight’s episode, Mick discuss Linda’s evident alcohol problem, but Linda promises that she doesn’t need rehab, and thus she agrees to ration her drinking from here on out.

However, it appears as if temptation might simply be too much for The Queen Vic landlady — but will she be able to stick to the agreement?

EastEnders continues Tuesday 28 January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

