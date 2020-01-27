🔥EastEnders spoilers: Leo King left to die after balcony plunge🔥

Leo King (Tom Wells) could be set to die as his stalking of Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) reaches new heights in EastEnders tonight – literally. The son of paedophile Tony has refused to leave Whitney alone and, protected by her loved ones and friends on the market, Whitney has refused to bow to his intimidation.

But, fighting dirty, leo has targeted Kat Moon’s (Jessie Wallace) business after she stood up for Whitney and tonight, as he makes vile remarks against her, she loses her cool at him and lashes out in public.

However, with Leo pushing his luck and harassing Whitney and Kat, he is eventually arrested by police and Kat and Whitney raise a toast that justice is finally done – but he is soon released and not prepared to back off.

As the friends head for a night out at the club, Leo soon turns up to cause a scene and he makes a violent grab for Whitney, leaving her terrified. Having dragged her out to the balcony, aggressive Leo seems like he will badly harm her – but Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) manages to intervene and pull them apart, accidentally pushing Leo over the edge in the process.

As Leo falls to the ground below, he is left lifeless as a shocked crowd gathers. But is he dead? As Leo is rushed to hospital, his life hanging in the balance, Kush wonders what this will mean for his own future – he could lose everything.

Kat will later tell him that he has to protect himself at all costs, even if that means not telling the full story when questions are posed by police.

But what will happen when an investigation unfolds and how much will Whitney, Kush and Kat say? And, if Leo wakes up, will he take revenge by claiming Kush’s actions were deliberate?

EastEnders continues on Monday 27 January at 8pm on BBC One.

