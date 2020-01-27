🔥EastEnders spoilers: Evil Leo King dies as Kush Kazemi pushes him from a balcony to protect Whitney Dean?🔥

Leo King’s (Tom Wells) refusal to leave Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) alone in EastEnders has resulted in the young woman being unable to leave the house for fear of what he might do, and the paralegal’s sinister behaviour very much continued during tonight’s episode — which resulted in Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) accidentally pushing him from a balcony.

With Leo’s stalking having left her a shell of her former self, Whitney was unable to leave the house, and — during tonight’s episode — it became apparent just how much of an effect the young man was having on her, as her hair had begun falling out.

Meanwhile, Leo showed up in the market once more — much to Kush, Martin (James Bye) and Kat’s (Jessie Wallace) dismay. When he realised that Whitney wasn’t on the stall, he proceeded to goad Kat, and called her some incredibly hurtful names, which resulted in the Slater icon ruining his stall, and leaving him injured.

Whitney apologised to Kat for what transpired, but Kat was having none of it, and proceeded to tell the young woman that none of this was her fault.

Unable to leave well enough alone, Leo showed up in The Vic and attempted to stir things once more, but that smirk was wiped from his face when Jack (Scott Maslen) arrived and proceeded to arrest him.

Yes, Whitney’s logbook was seemingly enough evidence to highlight that his behaviour was anything but acceptable, therefore the police had reason to investigate.

Whitney believed her nightmare was finally at an end, and thus she headed to The Prince Albert to party with Kat, Kush and Martin.

The stallholders took delight in seeing Whitney so happy, but — as they headed to the bar to get more drinks — Whitney set her sights upon Leo from the balcony of the establishment, as he proceeded to make his way towards her.

Leo cornered her on the balcony, and — being familiar with the law given that he’s a paralegal — he revealed that he was able to talk his way out of the charge, and proceeded to claim that she was simply an unreliable source that the police wouldn’t be able to take seriously.

A horrified Kush saw Whitney — terrified — in Leo’s grip, and thus he wasted little time in getting her to safety. However, as Leo attempted to head after Whitney, Kush forcefully pushed him back, and he collided with the glass pane of the balcony, and ended up going overboard.

A shocked Kush and Whitney peered over to see Leo on the floor below, as Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) attempted to see if he was okay.

It appears as if Whitney’s nightmare is far from over, but the question is: will Leo die from the injuries he sustained during the fall?

What’s more, will Kush find himself in trouble with the law as a result of these events?

Leo’s not one to let things go, and given that he’s hellbent on making Whitney’s life a living hell, it’s likely that — if he survived the fall — he’ll ensure Kush is charged.

EastEnders continues Tuesday 28 January at 7: 30pm on BBC One

