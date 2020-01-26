🔥EastEnders’ Jessie Wallace temporarily suspended from soap for ‘drinking on set’🔥

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace has been suspended from working on the soap for two months for allegedly drinking on-set.

It was reported on Saturday that the 48-year-old actress, who plays the infamous Kat Slater, had been placed on leave due to an ‘incident’ that occurred during filming for the BBC One serial.

It’s since been claimed by The Sun that Jessie ‘seemed drunk on set’.

According to reports, EastEnders bosses held a crisis meeting and came to the decision that she would be temporarily axed from the soap for two months to ‘sort herself out’.

The Mirror has alleged that Jessie will be ‘written out’ of upcoming plots on the show, with a source adding that she talked with producers after her ‘behaviour was called into question.’

‘Scriptwriters are currently coming up with a storyline to explain Kat’s temporary exit from Walford,’ they claimed.

Thankfully for soap fans, however, it appears that Jessie had already filmed her scenes for the soap’s upcoming 35th-anniversary celebrations.

‘She’s one of EastEnders’ biggest stars and this huge anniversary is such an exciting time for everyone working on the show,’ the source added.

EastEnders is planning a devastating death which will see a character lose their life during a party boat event on the Thames. The identity of the victim can’t be revealed at this stage.

For the 35th anniversary week, the locals will celebrate on a big boat after the Queen Vic wins a competition.

Speaking about the landmark episodes, executive producer Jon Sen said: ‘For the 35th anniversary we wanted to entertain the EastEnders audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years.

‘This unmissable week of episodes is destined to be exciting, gripping and heart-breaking – it will be a week that will go down in EastEnders history.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted EastEnders and Jessie’s rep for comment.

Contents 1 Got a showbiz story?

Got a showbiz story? 2 The Soaps Newsletter



Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Mitchell broken by devastating news

MORE: EastEnders star Jessie Wallace ‘suspended after incident’ during filming of the soap