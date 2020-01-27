🔥EastEnders’ Jessie Wallace ‘suspended for boozing on set’🔥

Kat Moon actress Jessie Wallace was reportedly suspended from EastEnders for ‘drinking on set’.

According to The Sun, a source claimed: “Jessie was clearly tipsy and got very verbal. She made a [bleep] out of herself – it was quite sad to see.”

“She’s been given two months to sort herself out and bosses hope she’ll return in a better frame of mind.

It was reported that Jessie was ‘clearly tipsy’ on set (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Jessie is really highly thought of and a legend on the Square so everyone is hoping this is just a blip.”

Over the weekend, it was reported that Jessie was ‘suspended after an on-set incident’.

Jessie was clearly tipsy and got very verbal.

Publication The Mirror reported that Jessie was ‘hauled off into a crisis meeting’ after an on-set incident, in which her ‘behaviour was called into question’.

Jessie has been part of EastEnders for nearly 20 years (Credit: BBC)

The newspaper quotes a source, who said: “Bosses were left with no choice but to discipline her.

“During the meeting, she was told to sort herself out before returning to work.

“Scriptwriters are currently coming up with a storyline to explain Kat’s temporary exit from Walford.”

Kat moved to Walford as a part of the Slater family (Credit: BBC/YouTube/EastEnders)

The source added that Jessie’s scenes for the upcoming 35th anniversary special have already been filmed.

The anticipated special week of episodes will air in the third week of February, and bosses have already confirmed the death of a major character in the episode.

It will focus on a boat party thrown for Mick and Linda Carter after the Queen Vic won the Pub of the Year award.

Jessie was pictured filming on the boat, wrapped up warm in Kat’s trademark animal print coat and spotted looking into the river.

Kat filmed the anniversary in trademark leopard print (Credit: BBC)

Jessie has played Kat on and off since 2000 and will have been in the soap for 20 years in September.

ED! contacted EastEnders’ reps who said: “We don’t comment on artist’s contracts.”

ED! have also contacted Jessie’s rep for comment.

