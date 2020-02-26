🔥East-West Gateway votes to table controversial airport study🔥

St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s Terminal 1.Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — The region’s planning board voted Wednesday to table a plan to study regional governance of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.After lengthy discussion, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments voted 15-7 to table the matter.St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, who serves as East-West Gateway chairman, said afterward he was hopeful that the matter could be reconsidered.Ehlmann is a proponent of regional governance of the city-owned airport.On Tuesday, St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed urged the East-West Gateway to abandon the study, citing, among other things, the involvement of former mayor Vincent Schoemehl in the matter.Regional governance of the airport was broached by Ehlmann and some St. Louis County officials in the wake of the city’s failed airport privatization efforts. This story will be updated.

