🔥East Ham stabbing: Murder probe after woman in 20s knifed to death in east London🔥

Police have launched a murder probe after a woman was stabbed to death in east London.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the junction of Altmore Avenue and Barking Road, East Ham, at 12.44am on Thursday, following reports a woman had suffered a knife attack.

They found the victim, in her twenties, with serious injuries.

She was then taken to hospital where she later died.

Enquiries are underway to establish her identity and inform next of kin.

Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A crime scene is currently in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 213/19Mar or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.