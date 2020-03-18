Earthquake shakes Utah, rattling frayed coronavirus nerves

1 of 12

Construction workers looks at the rubble from a building after an earthquake Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken the city and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system.

Police officers walk pass rubble after an earthquake Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken the city and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system.

People gather on the sidewalk after a partial building collapse following an earthquake Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken the city and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system.

A man looks at the rubble after an earthquake Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken the city and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system.

This Wednesday, March 18, 2020 photo shows the Angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. An earthquake shook millions of people across metro Salt Lake City Wednesday, closing a major international airport hub, showering bricks onto sidewalks and damaging a spire and statue atop the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ iconic Salt Lake Temple.

This Wednesday, March 18, 2020 photo shows the Angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. An earthquake shook millions of people across metro Salt Lake City Wednesday, closing a major international airport hub, showering bricks onto sidewalks and damaging a spire and statue atop the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ iconic Salt Lake Temple.

Candy Whisler hugs her dog Athena and grandson Paris Whisler after a earthquake in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken Salt Lake City and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system.

Mike Frampton, of City Glass, measures a broken window at the Maverik Base Camp building after a earthquake hit early on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken Salt Lake City and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system.

Israel Garcia looks over damage to his mobile home after a earthquake in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken Salt Lake City and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system.

Tawnie Atkinson looks at damage to her neighbors mobile homes after a earthquake in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken Salt Lake City and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system.

Fred Moesinger, owner of BTG Wine Bar and Caffe Molise in Salt Lake City, picks up bricks among debris that fell from his building after a earthquake hit early on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken Salt Lake City and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A moderate earthquake Wednesday near Salt Lake City shut down a major air traffic hub, damaged a spire atop a temple and frightened millions of people already on edge from the coronavirus pandemic. There were no reports of injuries.The 5.7-magnitude quake just after 7 a.m. damaged the spire and statue atop the iconic Salt Lake Temple. Elsewhere, bricks were showered onto sidewalks and a chemical plume was released outside the city.The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City, between the airport and Great Salt Lake. It was felt by about 2.8 million people who were already hunkered down inside their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Many ran outside in panic amid the shaking that lasted as long as 15 seconds.”This is extremely bad timing, because we already have the coronavirus issue going on right now causing a lot of anxiety,” Gov. Gary Herbert said.Planes were diverted from Salt Lake City International Airport and the control tower and concourses were evacuated. Far fewer people than normal were in the airport, due to the coronavirus precautions. On a typical travel day, the airport would have had about 24,000 people inside and more making connections. But there were just 9,000 on Wednesday, making an evacuation easier. airport executive director Bill Wyatt said.Marsha Guertzgen of Evanston, Wyoming, was about to board a flight when the quake struck. “Pandemonium and chaos” immediately erupted in the terminal — only to be heightened by each aftershock, she said.“Everybody was running around, they were scared, I don’t think they knew what was going on,” she said. “People were screaming, kids were screaming, people were climbing under things.”No runway damage was found and most of the damage in the terminal appeared to be caused by a broken water line, Wyatt said. Cargo and non-commercial flights resumed hours later, but commercial flights were delayed into the afternoon.Elsewhere, there were reports of fallen lights and bookcases,People reported feeling the quake in the neighboring states of Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada.The quake shut down light-rail service for Salt Lake City and its suburbs. The chemical plume was released at Kennecott copper mine west of Salt Lake City and moved toward the Great Salt Lake, said Clint Mecham, Salt Lake County’s emergency manager. Officials have not identified the chemicals involved, but Mecham said it was not expected to affect people since it’s moving away from populated areas.Residents reported shaking across a 100-mile (160-kilometer) area, with the heaviest impact in Salt Lake County, officials said.Paramedics and fire crews responding to emergency calls asked people to first disclose if they have symptoms of coronavirus. If they did, the crews donned masks, gowns and gloves before attending to them.Some virus testing was delayed by the earthquake and the state’s coronavirus hotline was temporarily shut down while damage assessments were conducted.Michelle Daneri, 30, said the coronavirus outbreak had kept her mostly inside her Salt Lake City home since Friday, but she emerged after the quake to search for her frightened cat and chatted with her neighbors outside.“We’re trying to check on each other but we’re also trying to keep our distance,” Daneri said. “I think we at least stood about 5 feet away from each other.”The experience made her wonder how to take precautions against the virus if she could not stay in her home. “It makes me feel a little bit on edge in my house, when that felt like a safe space,” Daneri said.Damage was reported to roads and bridges, and natural gas leaks were reported at state government buildings, said Utah Commissioner of Public Safety Jess Anderson.Near the epicenter of the quake in the small town of Magna, 14 buildings were damaged and 100 people were evacuated, Unified Fire spokesman Matthew McFarland said.Homer Conder was among the residents who came to look at the damage. after feeling the quake as he was drinking his coffee.“I stood up to move and it took me right off my feet,” said Conder, a retired mechanical designer. “I narrowly missed getting hit in the head with a piece of pottery.”At Salt Lake Temple, the trumpet held by the Angel Moroni fell from the statue at the top of the temple and stones were displaced from the spire.The temple is undergoing renovations and a seismic upgrade. Construction crews were sent home while the damage was assessed, church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said in a statement.About 73,000 homes and businesses lost electricity in the Salt Lake City area, but power was quickly being restored in some areas, said utility Rocky Mountain Power.It was the largest earthquake to hit Utah since a 5.9 magnitude quake shook southern Utah in 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

A Seattle woman who says she had the coronavirus and is recovering has one “big takeaway” to share: Don’t panic.

With the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago closed to visitors to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, some penguins were allowed to explore.

The actor and his wife are easily the most famous people yet to publicly announce a positive test for the virus, which the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared a pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump tells Americans ‘there’s no need to hoard’ supplies, as more states, cities announce restrictions to contain virus.

Lyle Waggoner graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1953 and attended Washington University. Last November, Waggoner was inducted into the Kirkwood High Alumni Hall of Fame.

Thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes and medical masks have been donated after a failed attempt to resell them for profit during the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

A witness captured the terrifying moment when a deputy escaped the jaws of a mountain lion in Loveland, Colorado.

All illinois schools, public and private, were ordered closed until March 30. Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledged it would have “cascading effects.”

Other major events are being canceled, college games will be played without fans, and also tonight, actor Tom Hanks and his wife learned they have COVID-19 coronavirus too.

Passengers at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport waited upward of four hours in winding lines, eliciting criticism from elected Illinois officials