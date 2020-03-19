🔥Early-morning shoppers queue for supermarkets as panic buying continues🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Shoppers are continuing to stockpile food and other essentials despite supermarkets introducing product limits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Long queues of shoppers with packed trolleys were seen in London supermarkets early on Thursday morning, just hours after Tesco became the latest chain to impose a three-product limit.

Footage of a Tesco in New Malden showed a line of dozens of people snaking through the supermarket.

Another video showed a west London supermarket packed with people at 6.30am on Thursday.

The person filming says they usually shop for groceries there after work but today “couldn’t buy anything.”

Photos from Thursday morning also showed long queues snaking around the outside of a Sainsbury’s in Warwickshire waiting for it to open.

Many have taken to social media to express their frustration over stockpiling, calling for supermarkets and the government to do more to stop people from panicking.

One person, posting a photo of empty shelves, wrote: “Seems like getting food in London is going to become a daily chore. People really do need to be shamed and legislated into stopping with this panic buying.”

Another said he was there was a stark contrast with Italy in people’s responses, writing: “What this crisis has highlighted for me is how utterly selfish english speaking people are.

“My whole family is in lockdown in Italy and never had trouble finding food at the supermarkets, I’m stuck in London and I cannot even find eggs because everyone keeps stockpiling.”

Supermarkets have moved to limit stockpiling as they try to cope with the huge demand from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tesco said shoppers will be limited to buying just three products per line from Thursday.

Online grocer Ocado.com also announced it would be shutting down its entire website and app until Saturday, to allow for changes to ensure more delivery slots are available.

Sainsbury’s revealed it will only allow customers to buy a maximum of three of any single item, while Morrisons said it is limiting purchases across 1,250 lines.

Asda also announced it is restricting shoppers to three items on all food and closing its cafes and pizza counters, while temporarily reducing the opening hours of all its 24-hour stores for re-stocking.

Aldi has already introduced limits of four items per shopper across all products.

Meanwhile, people are being urged not to stockpile medicines and not to visit pharmacies if they have symptoms of infection as pressure on the sector increases.

Community Pharmacy Scotland, which represents the owners of Scotland’s network of around 1,250 community pharmacies, said its members are facing a “tidal wave of demand” due to the outbreak.