Early morning fire damages Madison recycling plant, nearby businesses

Firefighters continue to battle a fire at the InterCo Trading recycling plant on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Madison, Illinois. The fire started at 2 a.m. and hot spots remained after sunrise. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

MADISON — A Metro East recycling plant fire that began early Wednesday morning likely explains the burning smell that wafted through St. Louis through the day, city fire officials said. Firefighters responded to the blaze at Interco on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison around 2 a.m. Twenty-one fire departments assisted in knocking down the large fire, which damaged nearby businesses MB Steel and St. Louis Reload and caused the evacuation of nearby homes due to the smoke, which smelled like burning rubber. “It’s an old warehouse and we are a volunteer fire department,” Madison Mayor John Hamm said. “We kept calling for help and it just kept going and going.” No one was injured in the blaze, he said. Firefighters were still on scene Wednesday afternoon to tamp down hot spots. No cause of the fire has yet been determined, Hamm said. Many items were recycled at the plant, he said, including electronics. The National Weather Service in St. Louis said Wednesday that the smoke from the fire could be seen on its radar.

Here is a short loop from our radar showing the smoke from the large fire at a recycling plant in Madison, IL this morning. #SmokeOnRadar #stlwx #ilwx https://t.co/lcNy9rhlPO

— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 11, 2020

