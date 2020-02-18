🔥Earl of Snowdon and his wife 'amicably agree' to divorce🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Earl of Snowdon and his wife have “amicably agreed” that their marriage has come to an end and will divorce, according to a spokesman for the couple.

The Earl – David Armstrong-Jones – the son of the late Princess Margaret is known for his high-end furniture company and

It was tonight confirmed he and wife Serena, the Countess of Snowdon, are to separate after more than 25 years of marriage.

A spokesman for the couple said: “The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced.

“They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family.”

Queen Elizabeth II (R) speaks to Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon (L), David Armstrong-Jones (2L), 2nd Earl of Snowdon, known as David Linley, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones (2R) (AFP via Getty Images)

The couple wed in October 1993 and have two children Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

The Earl’s mother Margaret, the Queen’s sister, died in 2002 and he became the 2nd Earl of Snowdon following the death of his father the Earl of Snowdon, celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, in 2017.

